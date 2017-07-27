Dividend Finance Secures $100 Million Line from Credit Suisse

SAN FRANCISCO –Dividend Finance has partnered with Credit Suisse, a leading globa bank, on a $100 million financing facility that will support the continued growth of Dividend’s residential solar lending business.

“We are pleased to be working with Credit Suisse to further strengthen the capital base underlying our solar lending platform,” said Eric White, CEO of Dividend Finance. “Credit Suisse’s deep experience in the solar loan space, its understanding of asset-backed finance markets and its broad capabilities to support the Dividend enterprise make it an ideal partner.”

This announcement of the Dividend–Credit Suisse financing facility represents the latest development in the continued maturation of the residential solar loan asset class and growing interest in the asset class from the institutional investment community and bank lenders.

Dividend currently operates in 25 states through its network of quality-driven solar installation partners. The Company’s solar loan platform enables homeowners across the U.S. to access financing and maximize the economic benefits of going solar with a seamless, hassle-free customer experience.