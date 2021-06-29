DivcoWest Debuts Vision for Sand Hill Office Collection

MENLO PARK — A little more than a year after adding two additional office campuses in Menlo Park, 2700-2770 and 3000 Sand Hill Road, to its portfolio at 2400-2498 Sand Hill, DivcoWest has unveiled its long-term vision and rebranding of the properties, now called “Sand Hill Collection” (SHC). The new Sand Hill Collection represents roughly 44% of office inventory along Sand Hill Road and is an exceptional cluster of world-class office space, activated open spaces, and on-site amenities in one vibrant community.

“Sand Hill Road has always been known for big ideas, strong partnerships, and a place where history has been made. We see the Sand Hill Collection as a hub for great minds to nurture and advance that legacy – a place where innovation and wellness thrive in a natural environment that invites people to fine-tune their own personal work-life balance,” said Gregg Walker, Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development at DivcoWest.

As an integrated collective, SHC delivers approximately 552,000 square feet across nearly 50 total acres, three campuses, and 21 office buildings along the most coveted stretch of Sand Hill Road. DivcoWest believes SHC represents a new kind of workplace by offering all its tenants’ employees (its members), regardless of which campus they call home, full access to the comforts and conveniences of the entire community in a setting that seamlessly blends the indoors and out. DivcoWest’s vision for these assets focuses on “workplace-making” and involves the renovation and expansion of several wellness and natural amenities and programs, providing members with flexibility and fresh air.

The three distinct campuses that make up the Sand Hill Collection, reimagined as The Quad (2400-2498 Sand Hill Road), The Grove (2700-2770 Sand Hill Road), and The Ranch (3000 Sand Hill Road), each have their own identity, history, and unique characteristics but are now united by proximity, shared ownership, programming and a network of outdoor spaces and amenities usually reserved for the Bay Area’s exclusive, single-tenant corporate campuses.

The Quad (formerly “Quadrus”) at 2400-2498 Sand Hill Road is a nine-building, 234,000-square-foot campus sitting on 20.4 acres with sweeping views of Stanford University and the surrounding foothills, offering an airy and open environment for connection and collaboration. Its on-site conference center, café, fitness facility, and meandering walking trails are complemented by its numerous terraces and decks designed to host work and events inside and out. DivcoWest will soon complete renovations to various common areas including the campus atrium, which will add to the site’s inventory of inviting and beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces to gather or relax.

The Grove at 2700-2770 Sand Hill Road is an eight-building, 121,000-square-foot campus on 11.4 wooded acres. The Grove offers a quiet refuge for those seeking a private yet accessible workspace in which to think and create. Its walking trails wind through the trees and link its fitness center with outdoor event and gathering places. The picturesque landscape will be expanded and further developed to include a large, programmed meadow of lush green space and multi-season decks scaled for flexible outdoor meetings and moments of quiet.

The Ranch at 3000 Sand Hill Road is comprised of four buildings totaling 198,000 square feet and 16.5 acres. The Ranch sits on the crest of a hill close to I-280, surrounded by the 18-hole Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club and residential units. It’s a productive oasis with fitness and conference space as well as a full-service restaurant offering catering services to all SHC member suites. Outdoor meeting areas are planned to support a variety of work styles, while a new pop-up beer garden, “The Hideaway,” is opening to the public, and outdoor group fitness programming is underway.

Health, wellness, art and community are at the center of the SHC experience. Each of the three campuses offers or will offer a wide range of facilities and amenities that are inspiring, relaxing, and motivating. As DivcoWest adds to this list of member offerings, there’s seemingly always something new to discover. From yoga on the deck at The Quad to the recent addition of “Buzz,” a 1967 Airstream serving coffee, pastries, craft beer and wine, employees can build their own unique experience which inspires them to be and do more at SHC.

Further, through a longstanding partnership with the Anderson family, members enjoy a regularly rotated gallery of works from the Anderson Collection, seen as one of the world’s largest and most impressive private collections of 20th century American art.

“While we believe Sand Hill Collection’s abundance of amenities and prestigious location are second to none, we also believe the benefit of being here is the collection of forward-thinking perspectives and the exclusive and inspiring experience, a place where people can and will do their best work, surrounded by nature and supported by commerce, creativity and community,” said Ben Elder, Managing Director, DivcoWest.

DivcoWest has tapped a Palo Alto-based brokerage team from Newmark, led by Executive Managing Director Christian Prelle, to represent them in leasing Sand Hill Collection.