Disneyland Resort Kicks Off Holiday Season

The holidays have begun at Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, CA. From now through Jan. 7, 2018, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks guests will experience festive cheer as the entire resort transforms into a winter wonderland filled with seasonal attractions, joyful entertainment, jolly décor and themed treats that make every day feel like a holiday.

Ticket prices during the next month start at $97 for one day with discounts for multi-day visits.

Guests will enjoy holiday favorites throughout the Disneyland Resort, along with the debut of new seasonal transformations in Cars Land as Mater and Luigi put a holiday spin on two popular attractions. Delicious eats and treats also come in holiday themes, from Mickey Santa caramel apples to spiced peanut brittle. Merry new merchandise includes fun items with the “ugly sweater” theme, along with home décor and festive holiday headwear. Another seasonal favorite is meeting Disney characters who appear in their holiday best to share magical moments with guests.

At Disney California Adventure Park

The residents of Radiator Springs decorate their establishments with festive fun along Route 66, while two Cars Land attractions put the magic in overdrive as they transform for the first time this holiday. Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters becomes Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree becomes Mater’s Jingle Jamboree . Mater and Luigi add even more cheer to the seasonal fun by singing new holiday tunes for the occasion.

The popular Festival of Holidays is back with the sights, sounds and tastes of diverse cultural festivities and plenty of Disney magic! This heartwarming holiday celebration is inspired by Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah , Diwali, Kwanza and Three Kings Day. Guests will experience: The new Holiday Sunset Concerts: Fun dance parties featuring performing groups Phat Cat Swinger (Friday-Monday) and Mariachi Divas (Tuesday-Thursday) at Paradise Park The soulful a capella group The Sound, which joins returning holiday performances by Mostly Kosher, Blue13 Dance Company and the Holiday Toy Drummers The lively " Disney ¡Viva Navidad!," with authentic music, dance, décor, crafts and special greetings by Disney characters, including Princess Elena of Avalor The Festive Foods Marketplace , serving multicultural holiday fare at marketplace kiosks, including a range of flavors: beef corn tamale a la plancha with spicy rojo sauce, braised lamb cheeks with Mediterranean cauliflower, sweet potato pie and fruit and nut rugelach Fun family activities, with holiday arts and crafts, face painting and cookie decorating

The nighttime spectacular, " World of Color – Season of Light" celebrates the warm and heartfelt spirit of the holidays as it illuminates Paradise Bay with a sparkling winter fantasy that combines classic holiday songs with memorable moments from treasured Disney and Disney•Pixar animated films.

In anticipation of the new Disney•Pixar film "Coco," guests will enjoy the Coco Sneak Peek experience at Bug's Life theater through Jan. 7 , along with special décor.

"a bug's land" transforms for the holidays, as Flik and his bug friends deck their land with oversized lights and ornaments.

At Santa's Holiday Visit , at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, guests will play festive Elf Games, enjoy cookie decorating and maybe have a chance to meet Santa Claus and his mischievous elves.

Carthay Circle along Buena Vista Street features a 1920s-inspired holiday theme to emulate Los Angeles as it appeared when Walt Disney first moved to California . A stunning, 50-foot Christmas tree features vintage-style ornaments and surrounding buildings are adorned in old-fashioned seasonal decorations.

At Disneyland Park

Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle is a guest favorite with shimmering icicles and more than 50,000 twinkling LED lights. In the evening, the spectacular “Believe … in Holiday Magic” fireworks and its magical snowfall finale captivate guests and create unforgettable holiday memories.

The beloved "A Christmas Fantasy" Parade returns with daily performances. Some favorite Disney characters join Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer along with marching tin soldiers, gingerbread cookies, dazzling floats and lively holiday music. Santa also welcomes the young and young-at-heart for a visit at his special location in Critter County.

A 60-foot Christmas tree with nearly 1,800 ornaments welcomes guests on Main Street, U.S.A. This picturesque sight is a popular backdrop for family and friends to take holiday photos year after year.

The "it's a small world" attraction shines brighter than ever as it transforms into "it's a small world" Holiday to celebrate children around the world and the holiday traditions of their countries. The iconic music of "it's a small world," written by the legendary Sherman Brothers , is weaved in between the joyous caroling of holiday favorites "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls." As a special treat this holiday season, FastPass will be available for this attraction.

Haunted Mansion becomes Haunted Mansion Holiday, celebrating the collision between Christmas and Halloween with Jack Skellington and his friends from " Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."