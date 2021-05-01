Disneyland Reopens After Year of Closure

ANAHEIM — Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park reopened to the public, along with California Adventure Park, on Friday, April 30, 2021. Guests entered the theme parks filled with joy and excitement after 13 months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions.

On this historic day, Disney cast members welcomed guests back to the parks to explore favorite attractions, wave hello to beloved Disney characters, don a pair of Mickey Mouse ears and savor iconic Disney treats.

Just prior to the gates of Disneyland opening for the first time in more than a year, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek participated in the daily ceremony to raise the American flag and shared brief remarks of inspiration for the cast members who were preparing for the momentous day. The parks are only allowing 25% capacity and restricted to California residents with reservations at this time.