Disneyland Reopens After Year of Closure
ANAHEIM — Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park reopened to the public, along with California Adventure Park, on Friday, April 30, 2021. Guests entered the theme parks filled with joy and excitement after 13 months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions.
On this historic day, Disney cast members welcomed guests back to the parks to explore favorite attractions, wave hello to beloved Disney characters, don a pair of Mickey Mouse ears and savor iconic Disney treats.
Just prior to the gates of Disneyland opening for the first time in more than a year, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek participated in the daily ceremony to raise the American flag and shared brief remarks of inspiration for the cast members who were preparing for the momentous day.
The parks are only allowing 25% capacity and restricted to California residents with reservations at this time.
Guests returned Friday for the magic of Disney storytelling and the immersive theme park experiences only Disney can deliver. Once again, guests are stepping back into the realm of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embarking on a swashbuckling voyage on Pirates of the Caribbean and launching into an “Incredible” adventure on the Incredicoaster. They’re setting sail with children from around the globe on “it’s a small world,” taking photos alongside Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater, and zipping along Route 66 on Radiator Springs Racers.
Guests will experience new magic on some classic attractions, as well. The newly reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish opens to guests for the very first time; the Haunted Mansion has been enhanced with some eerie surprises, and King Arthur’s Carrousel has been fancifully refurbished.
The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are welcoming guests back with a phased reopening. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopened on April 29, 2021, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.
Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to 25% to comply with state requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort is managing attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and older. A Disney account is required to make theme park reservations.Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Until further clarification from the state, only California residents are allowed to visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks, in groups no larger than three households.