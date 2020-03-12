Discuss.io, an Enterprise-Level Video Platform Used by Fortune-100 Companies, Preps for Increased Demand Stemming From COVID-19

Company will Donate a Portion of March & April Proceeds from New Customers to COVID-19 Vaccine Research

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Across the globe, businesses are bracing for the latest news about COVID-19. International conferences are canceled, factories closed down and travel to affected countries put on hold. As a result, many companies are preparing workflow strategies that minimize in-person interactions. Workforce mobility, alternative communication plans, and remote assignments are a new reality. Discuss.io is the proprietary video conferencing platform built to remotely conduct consumer market research. It’s designed to streamline information and decrease time-to-market without the hassles of travel, weather delays, political unrest – or potential pandemics.

Discuss.io is used by dozens of global companies such as Pepsico, Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive because its functionality goes beyond simply recording online conversations. “Many of our existing clients have already come to us with additional research and consumer connection needs,” said Discuss.io CEO Simon Glass. “Our scalable processes and technology are designed to both handle the load we’re currently seeing and to readily meet the increased demand of new clients. To do our part, we will be giving a portion of our proceeds to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Discuss.io makes your video conversations matter, enabling you to connect with people anywhere and easily record, categorize, transcribe, share and store insights that inform business decisions big and small. For market researchers, sales professionals, brand managers, HR, CX departments and more, it helps them to stay on track during interviews and streamline the work that follows - without leaving the office. Some of its features include interactive whiteboards, built-in translator capability that supports English plus 17 additional languages, integrated discussion guides to organize responses across interviews, and bookmarking to track participant emotions and flag for later reference. The platform is instantly mobile-ready with no additional apps to download so there are no obstacles to connecting with customers.

The company has announced that as part of its contribution to the community, Discuss.io will donate a portion of their proceeds from new clients in March and April to organizations working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit https://hub.discuss.io/no-travel?utm_campaign=Travel%20Ban&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz--0XVctBUdNZw_0VYETm_uJLOTW67VBorTcKyUjoLXSFsQCj8psz4OyFczJEjBxv7stbyTD&utm_source=hs_email&hsCtaTracking=f77247ea-328c-4cdf-80b5-658a9c2eaf43%7Caf023a87-dded-4e47-b5ee-7c201ea044ac

Maya Yeshurun

maya@thisisourplayground.com