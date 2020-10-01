DirectEmployers Announces DE Lite, Scalable Compliance and Recruitment Solutions

The superior VEVRAA compliance and job syndication synonymous with DirectEmployers’ Membership is now available in scalable packages for employers of any size looking to fulfill federal contractor job listing requirements.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HR--DirectEmployers Association announced a new scalable compliance solution, DE Lite. This new product is designed for federal contractors, with fewer than 70 jobs per year, who need to fulfill job listing and delivery obligations enforced by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). DE Lite will offer contractors the superior VEVRAA compliance, reporting, and job syndication associated with DirectEmployers membership in job packages. This product seeks to fulfill compliance obligations for employers with smaller volume recruitment and job listing needs. DE Lite will also aid employers in their workforce diversity efforts by helping them reach active and verifiable pools of available veterans, individuals with disabilities, women, minorities, college alumni, and more.

“Our OFCCP compliance solution is by far the gold standard, but the price tag of membership is often too much for businesses who have fewer job openings but are still bound by VEVRAA mandatory job listing obligations. DE Lite breaks down that budgetary barrier and provides access to our compliance solutions and promotes workforce diversity and recruitment efforts within their organizations,” commented Tom Eckhart, DirectEmployers VP of Membership Development.

Since 2007, DirectEmployers has offered unrivaled compliance solutions to the nation’s top federal contractors. Year after year, DirectEmployers has continued to amass exclusive partnerships, tools, and technology for its 900+ member companies and be recognized as the authority in OFCCP compliance. The introduction of DE Lite is the first of its kind for DirectEmployers, and offers employers with a small number of job listing obligations and recruitment challenges access to DirectEmployers’ gold standard job listing and reporting services, at prices that match their budgets.

In addition to job listing and syndication services, DE Lite customers can purchase services that foster deeper dives into job view analytics, outreach management, and recruitment marketing. Learn more about DE Lite and DirectEmployers membership by visiting https://directemployers.org/delite.

About DirectEmployers

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and -managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The association’s proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program’s (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos, and bold branding through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

Jaime Costilow, DirectEmployers Association, (317) 874-9093, jaime@directemployers.org