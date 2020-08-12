DirectDefense Recognized as a Five-time Honoree Among Inc. Magazine’s 2020 5000 Most Successful Companies in America

Colorado-based managed security service provider ranks No.2904 with three-year sales growth of 136%

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5timehonoree--DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides penetration testing, compliance management and 24/7 managed services, announced today that Inc. magazine has named DirectDefense No. 2904 on its 39th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the fifth consecutive year that DirectDefense has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list, having landed at No. 1987 in 2019, No. 1224 in 2018, No. 169 in 2017 and No. 341 in 2016.

“We are thrilled about being in the elite company of those that have achieved this award for the past five year,” said DirectDefense President Jim Broome. “With 136% growth over the last three-year period, it’s been an exciting time for DirectDefense and our team. The increased demand for our ability to execute customized security services is the single biggest reason for our continued growth. We truely focus on partnering with our clients to design a personalized information security strategy that works based on an organization’s specific needs and goals.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

About DirectDefense

DirectDefense, named one of America’s fastest growing small private companies in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 by Inc. Magazine, is an information security services and 24/7 managed services provider headquartered in Englewood, CO, with locations across the United States. Founded in 2011 on more than 50 years combined experience in information security, DirectDefense works in close and honest partnership with clients to design a personalized information security solution that works based on an organization’s specific needs. To learn more, visit www.directdefense.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Kelly Kish

DirectDefense

kkish@directdefense.com