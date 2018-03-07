Dinsey Parks Now on Google Street View Maps

Google Maps has added Street View features for 11 Disney parks in California and Florida.

Now anyone can view what Disney parks look like inside the gates. Admission is typically around $100 per day or more to visit Disney parks and are usually one of the nation’s top tourist destinations.

Google Maps has Street View for Disney Land and California Adventures in Anaheim. In Orlando, Street View is available for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney Springs and Pandora-World of Avatar.

Users can also view 360-degree content from inside the parks right from their computer or smartphone.