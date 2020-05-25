Digital Services in Europe and the USA: E-Commerce Trends on Devices Used to Purchase Goods, Frequency of Payments and Main Payment Mechanisms by Consumers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Digital Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of digital services, including e-commerce, payments, connected devices and gaming services.

This Report:

Discusses the main e-commerce trends in Europe and the USA, including the types of devices that consumers use to purchase goods, the frequency of these payments and the main payment mechanisms for e-commerce and physical commerce

Provides insight into the organisations that consumers in Europe and the USA are the most willing to trust

Analyses consumer interest and ownership of various connected devices.

The research was conducted between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in Europe and the USA. The publisher set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 8000 respondents in Europe and the USA.

Geographical Coverage:

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Results and Analysis

Methodology and Panel Information

