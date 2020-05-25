BusinessWire

Digital Services in Europe and the USA: E-Commerce Trends on Devices Used to Purchase Goods, Frequency of Payments and Main Payment Mechanisms by Consumers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Digital Services in Europe and the USA: E-Commerce Trends on Devices Used to Purchase Goods, Frequency of Payments and Main Payment Mechanisms by Consumers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Digital Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of digital services, including e-commerce, payments, connected devices and gaming services.

This Report:

  • Discusses the main e-commerce trends in Europe and the USA, including the types of devices that consumers use to purchase goods, the frequency of these payments and the main payment mechanisms for e-commerce and physical commerce
  • Provides insight into the organisations that consumers in Europe and the USA are the most willing to trust
  • Analyses consumer interest and ownership of various connected devices.

The research was conducted between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in Europe and the USA. The publisher set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 8000 respondents in Europe and the USA.

Geographical Coverage:

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Poland
  • Spain
  • Turkey
  • UK
  • USA

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Results and Analysis
  • Methodology and Panel Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/524syo.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Corindus Completes First-Ever, Transcontinental Simulated Telerobotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Procedures Over 5G, Fiber, and Public Internet Networks

Posted on Author Business Wire

Leading interventional cardiologist utilizes CorPath® vascular robotic technology to successfully demonstrate feasibility of long-distance, multi-location remote procedures over existing and developmental 5G networks
WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C…
BusinessWire

Inland Boat Club Unveils New App to Enhance Member Experience at Utah Boat Show

Posted on Author Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inland Boat Club showcased a new app technology that will enable it to enhance and streamline the member experience of scheduling the club’s luxury boats, but also facilitate rapid growth as the company scales. Inland B…
BusinessWire

The LSU Health Network Partners With Ninety One Inc. to Bring Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine to Cardiology in the Fight Against Covid-19

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RealTimeMedicine–In response to Covid-19, the LSU Health Network will be the first healthcare system in the southeast to bring Ninety One’s advanced algorithms and technologies to assist with analysis of complex medical …