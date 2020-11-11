Digital River and Tryzens Announce New Partnership Giving Brands a Faster Onramp to Global Commerce

Start selling in 12 weeks with a single solution to add payments, taxes, fraud and compliance on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ecommerce--Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands and Salesforce partner, announced today it’s partnering with digital commerce consultancy Tryzens to join Spark, their quick-to-market solution for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Spark gives brands a simple way to enter new markets with a cost-efficient, direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution, and with the power of Digital River, optimize global payment processing and drive online sales growth by getting brands up and live quickly on Commerce Cloud.

Out of the Box Expertise

Having an online presence has become more important as the pandemic has changed shoppers’ habits and many have turned to digital channels to shop rather than brick-and-mortar stores. With Digital River’s solution integrated into the Spark accelerator built by Tryzens, brands can stand up their digital store using an agile commerce platform that helps equip their online store as consumer tastes evolve.

Spark leverages Digital River’s Salesforce Commerce Cloud Cartridge to offer brands a commerce platform to launch their D2C stores in just 12 weeks. With a single solution, Digital River shoulders the risk and complexity of global commerce, giving brands a built-in team of experts to handle back office functions, including:

Payments

Taxes

Fraud

Compliance

“We are excited to partner with a solution provider that offers a full suite of payments and fraud-related technologies that will be available as part of Spark,” said Andy Burton, CEO of Tryzens. “Digital River brings a comprehensive suite of functionality that would usually require multiple integrations. The ability to offer this functionality through a single integration is a very enticing proposition for merchants, especially when combined with the reduction of barriers to entry that Spark delivers in terms of time to market, cost of change and skills needed to launch and optimize sales.”

“Global commerce can be complex and finding the right partner, like Tryzens, is critical to success,” explained Mike French, Digital River’s vice president of partnerships. “We help reduce barriers to growth by offering a single solution that is scalable and can evolve with your needs.”

About Digital River

With 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfilment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit https://digitalriver.com.

About Tryzens

Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that take a holistic approach to growing your business, no matter how or where your customers choose to buy. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate about growing your business by implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels.

With offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world’s most successful retailers and brand owners including Cotton On Group, Sweaty Betty, Liberty London, T.M.Lewin, Fisher & Paykel and Treasury Wine Estates to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences.

