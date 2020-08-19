BusinessWire

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand-direct and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will be participating in the 2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit, held virtually, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET. Attending for Digital Media Solutions will be Joe Marinucci, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the event.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS proprietary technology solutions, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help large brands steadily acquire more customers. For more information visit https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


