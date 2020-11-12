Digital Fortress Selects Stateless SCN Platform to Create Multi-Cloud Connectivity Solution

Recognition for Network Connectivity Company Comes on Heels of Recent Innovations

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stateless, Inc., the company reinventing hybrid cloud networking, today announced that Digital Fortress, a premier enterprise level colocation provider, has selected Luxon, the Stateless Solution Centric Networking (SCN) platform, as the foundational technology to deliver Layer 3 and above connectivity solutions to its customers. Stateless’ SCN multi-tenant software, enables service providers to easily define and build a portfolio of services that can be cost effectively productized and operationalized, all through a single platform.

Digital Fortress is a rapidly growing data center operator that operates six state-of-the-art data centers in Washington, Colorado, Illinois and New Jersey. The company will use Stateless’ software to add Layer 3 services such as hybrid multi-cloud access, routing and encryption to its physical connectivity services that include carrier-neutral connections to the Seattle Internet Exchange (SIX) plus access to numerous other network providers.

“Digital Fortress is committed to providing efficient, high-density colocation facilities backed by industry-leading support and service,” said Timothy Doherty, CEO of Digital Fortress. “Stateless’ technology allows us to augment our current services to provide simple access to hyper-scalers and private clouds, giving our clients the tools they need to maximize the value of being in a Digital Fortress data center.”

Stateless’ Luxon SCN platform uses a patented cloud-native design to deliver stateless network functions via software micro-services. This unique architecture allows users to create connections between hyper-scalers, servers, storage and other types of IT resources without using purpose-built and expensive networking appliances. The platform is easily integrated into existing infrastructure and allows users to deploy network functions within seconds using a simple user interface.

“We are very excited to have been selected by Digital Fortress to assist in augmenting their already impressive network service portfolio,” said Murad Kablan, CEO of Stateless. “The Stateless SCN platform acts as the glue between enterprises and infrastructure resources and allows customers to take advantage of the innovations in compute and storage that are provided by the cloud.”

“When COVID-19 struck, businesses across the nation found that they needed to rapidly transform and embrace technologies that enabled remote-workers. These efforts increased demands for the type of carrier-neutral connectivity delivered by colocation providers such as Digital Fortress,” said Eric Keller, CTO, Stateless. “As companies continue to recover from the impacts of COVID, we will see the digital transformation trend accelerate as businesses more fully embrace the power of the cloud. Digital Fortress is augmenting their services to help businesses complete this journey.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Digital Fortress

Download Stateless’ Multi-Cloud Solution Guide

See the Stateless SCN Platform in action, view video

About Stateless

Stateless’ mission is to make network connectivity simple. We created a software platform that enables users to easily define and build multi-tenant Layer 3+ connectivity solutions that can be easily productized and operationally supported in hybrid cloud environments. Stateless’ unique architecture allows enterprises to evolve their network infrastructure to meet future technological demands with agility. Stateless is proudly based in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.stateless.net.

©2020 All rights reserved. Stateless is a trademark owned by Stateless, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Stateless

Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

stateless@igniteconsultinginc.com