Digital Colony Appoints Matty Yohannan as Chief of Staff

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Colony (the “firm”), a leading owner, operator and investment manager of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and Internet connectivity and global digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Matty Yohannan as Chief of Staff to CEO Marc Ganzi. Mr. Yohannan will focus on advancing key Digital Colony growth initiatives and strategic projects.

Mr. Yohannan brings more than 20 years of sourcing, structuring, investing and fundraising experience to Digital Colony. Throughout his career, he has completed over 60 transactions, raising and investing over $3 billion in capital across different industries, geographies and asset classes.

“We are pleased to welcome Matty to the Digital Colony team and are confident that his extensive experience across a diverse group of sectors, including investment management and TMT will serve our firm exceptionally well,” said Marc Ganzi, Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) President and Chief Executive Officer and Digital Colony Chief Executive Officer. “I have known Matty for over 15 years as a key sector player and trusted confidante. His track record and deep network connections will help fuel our long-term growth, and he will spearhead several key initiatives.”

“Digital Colony is an impressive firm with a strong reputation in partnering with leading companies across the digital landscape,” said Mr. Yohannan. “I am excited to join such a deep and accomplished team when the demand for digital continues to rapidly increase and am eager to leverage my experience to help support Digital Colony’s objectives.”

About Matty Yohannan

Over a two-decade career, Mr. Yohannan has served as a strategic investor, advisor and executive at a number of growth companies and investment management firms. He joins Digital Colony from Deacon Arch Partners, a family office and investment advisory firm which he founded and served as Managing Partner.

Prior to Deacon Arch, he was a Managing Director at ShareNett, a family office investment platform founded by Jim Pallotta (Raptor Group), where he led the origination and investment efforts and was a Member of the Investment Committee and Management Committee.

Mr. Yohannan spent over fifteen years in investment management with a focus on technology, media and telecommunications, including TMT Sector Head on the founding investment team at Charter Bridge Capital Management, a sector-focused long/short equity fund that he helped grow from $25 million to over $300 million in assets under management in less than two years, and as Portfolio Manager at both Balyasny Asset Management and Visium Asset Management. Prior to business school, he was a Senior Associate in the Private Equity Group at Robertson Stephens. He began his career in the Structured Products Group at Bankers Trust Securities.

Mr. Yohannan received a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the Stern School of Business at NYU in 1996 and a MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business with a Certificate in Public Management & Social Innovation in 2003. Mr. Yohannan is an alumnus of the SEO Career Program, a Toigo Foundation Fellow, a finalist for the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans, a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10k Small Businesses Program in Detroit and a Board Member of the BUILD Institute.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is one of the world’s largest dedicated digital infrastructure investment firms with over US$20 billion in assets under management. Launched in 2017 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital, Digital Colony brings together Digital Bridge’s industry, operational and investment expertise, and Colony Capital’s (NYSE: CLNY) global operating platform and capital markets access. Digital Colony is a leading investor, owner and operator enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity through investments in mission-critical infrastructure around the globe. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, the firm closed its first discretionary fund dedicated solely to investing in digital infrastructure with approximately US$4.1 billion in commitments in 2019. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

