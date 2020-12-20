Dick’s Sporting Goods Delivering With Instacart in 150 Stores

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, continues to expand with non-food retailers in a new partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods, the country’s largest sporting goods chain.

DICK’S operates 732 stores in the U.S. but has just launched same-day delivery with Instacart in only 150 stores in nine states just before Christmas.

Customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. can now shop from thousands of DICK’S Sporting Goods products including sporting and athletic equipment, outdoor recreation gear and apparel, footwear, accessories and more for same-day delivery.

“People across the country have embraced outdoor activities this year as a way to stay active and safe, and we’ve seen a meaningful increase in demand for sporting goods across our marketplace. Customers continue to rely on Instacart as a fast and reliable same-day delivery solution for all of their needs, and we’re proud to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer their incredible selection of products to customers in as fast as an hour,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Whether it’s a last-minute holiday gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life or new running, hiking or biking gear for your weekend activities, we’re giving DICK’S Sporting Goods customers access to all the top-quality sporting goods they need, when and where they want them.”