DFIN Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN), (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third-quarter 2020 Third-quarter 2019 Net Sales $209.5 million $195.9 million GAAP Net Earnings $7.1 million $14.7 million Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) $47.6 million $31.1 million Operating Cash Flow $76.4 million $61.1 million Free Cash Flow(1) (2) $67.6 million $52.2 million

(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (2) Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Third-quarter 2020 highlights:

Net sales of $209.5 million, up $13.6 million, or 6.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, driven by growth in software solutions and a strong IPO market, partially offset by declining print-based net sales

Record quarterly software solutions net sales of $51.1 million, up $4.5 million, or 9.7%, from the third quarter of 2019; software solutions net sales accounted for 24.4% of total third-quarter 2020 net sales, up 60 basis points from 23.8% in the third quarter of 2019

Net earnings per diluted share of $0.21, down $0.22 from the third quarter of 2019; non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $0.63, up $0.50 from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to continued focus on cost control initiatives and an improved business mix

Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million, up $16.5 million, or 53.1%, from last year; adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up 680 basis points from the third quarter of 2019

Operating cash flow of $76.4 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 25.0%, from the third quarter of 2019; free cash flow of $67.6 million, an increase of $15.4 million, or 29.5%, from the third quarter of 2019

Gross leverage and non-GAAP net leverage of 1.8x and 1.5x, respectively, each down 1.0x from September 30, 2019; total debt and non-GAAP net debt down by $72.2 million and $81.0 million, respectively, from September 30, 2019

Company repurchased approximately 444,000 shares of its common stock during the quarter for $5.1 million at an average price of $11.54 per share; Year to date, the Company has repurchased over 1 million shares of its common stock for $8.9 million at an average price of $8.43 per share, and has approximately $16.1 million remaining on its $25 million stock repurchase program

“We are pleased with the very strong performance in the quarter, which included both a return to more normalized levels of software solutions sales growth and a significant increase in transactional activity, driven by strong performance in a robust IPO market. The influx of higher-margin tech-enabled services and software solutions net sales, along with the significant impact of our ongoing cost control efforts, led to a 680 basis point year-over-year improvement in our third-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion,” said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN’s president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, “The year over year increase in IPO activity that we saw starting in June accelerated throughout the third quarter. The robust third-quarter IPO activity, combined with an increase in M&A activity starting in September, led to a rebound in Venue net sales, while also driving strong growth in our client count and associated net sales in ActiveDisclosure. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet, ending the quarter with non-GAAP net leverage of 1.5x, down from 2.5x in the third quarter of 2019. Our financial flexibility allows us to continue to invest in growth opportunities and repurchase shares, while also preserving ample liquidity.”

“We are excited about the pace of development of, and demand for, our software solutions. We signed the largest ever software contract in the company’s history in the third quarter. This multi-year contract further deepens a key Investment Companies’ customer relationship and represents an expansion of their end-investor financial reporting capabilities on a global basis leveraging our ArcReporting solution. We also saw significant demand for ArcDigital from our Investment Companies clients’ as they look to DFIN to help in their transition to a post SEC Rule 30e-3 environment. These successes, along with many others throughout the business, support our “44 in ‘24” strategy and the associated financial projections,” Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the third quarter of 2020 were $209.5 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 6.9%, from the third quarter of 2019. Net sales increased primarily due to higher capital markets transaction and compliance volume, increased volume in FundSuiteArc, Venue data rooms and ActiveDisclosure and price increases in other compliance software solutions, partially offset by lower commercial, mutual fund transaction and compliance print volume.

Net Earnings

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2020 were $7.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $14.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net earnings in the third of 2020 included after-tax charges of $14.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges, estimated multiemployer pension plan obligations arising from the bankruptcy of LSC Communications and share-based compensation expense. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2019 included after-tax gain of $10.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, including an after-tax gain of $14.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, related to the sale of the Company’s Secaucus, New Jersey facility, partially offset by charges of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges and share-based compensation expense, all of which are excluded from the presentation of non-GAAP earnings. Additional details regarding the amount and nature of these and other items are included in the attached schedules.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was $47.6 million, compared to $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 22.7%, an improvement of 680 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the impact of cost control initiatives, higher sales volume and improved business mix, partially offset by increases in incentive compensation and employee benefits expense.

Non-GAAP net earnings in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $21.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net earnings in the third quarter of 2019 of $4.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Reconciliations of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the attached schedules.

Regulatory Impacts

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K on July 22, 2020, the implementation of SEC Rule 30e-3 (elimination or reduction of print annual & semi-annual reports), Rule 498A (elimination or reduction of print summary prospectus) and the Company’s exiting of certain printing and distribution relationships is expected to reduce the Company’s print-related net sales by approximately $130 million to $140 million, and the associated reduction in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $5 million to $10 million in 2021. The Company reaffirms these estimates at this time.

Reconciliations of the net earnings to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA impact are presented in the attached tables.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40.9 $ 17.2 Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $11.2 in 2020 (2019 - $7.7) 217.0 161.4 Inventories 9.9 11.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24.3 15.9 Assets held for sale 5.5 5.6 Total current assets 297.6 211.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 12.3 17.5 Right-of-use assets 58.8 80.7 Software, net 52.6 55.0 Goodwill 450.1 450.3 Other intangible assets, net 12.0 21.9 Deferred income taxes, net 18.1 9.0 Other noncurrent assets 28.8 41.3 Total assets $ 930.3 $ 886.9 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 47.3 $ 58.5 Accrued liabilities 160.3 121.0 Total current liabilities 207.6 179.5 Long-term debt 291.9 296.0 Deferred compensation liabilities 20.1 20.0 Pension and other postretirement benefits plan liabilities 54.2 58.8 Noncurrent lease liabilities 55.5 57.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 23.3 6.1 Total liabilities 652.6 618.3 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None — — Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized: 65.0 shares; Issued and outstanding: 34.9 shares and 33.4 shares in 2020 (2019 - 34.5 shares and 34.2 shares) 0.3 0.3 Treasury stock, at cost: 1.5 shares in 2020 (2019 - 0.3 shares) (14.6 ) (4.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 235.0 225.2 Retained earnings 141.3 131.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84.3 ) (84.6 ) Total equity 277.7 268.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 930.3 $ 886.9

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales Tech-enabled services $ 104.5 $ 83.9 $ 301.8 $ 280.5 Software solutions 51.1 46.6 146.0 139.1 Print and distribution 53.9 65.4 236.4 264.8 Total net sales 209.5 195.9 684.2 684.4 Cost of sales (1) Tech-enabled services 42.6 41.7 132.9 141.1 Software solutions 23.3 25.2 71.8 76.8 Print and distribution 46.6 54.4 181.6 206.3 Total cost of sales 112.5 121.3 386.3 424.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) 62.2 46.2 192.0 159.0 Depreciation and amortization 12.6 12.7 39.7 36.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net 7.0 2.8 35.2 8.7 Other operating income, net — (19.2 ) — (16.4 ) Income from operations 15.2 32.1 31.0 72.1 Interest expense, net 5.9 8.6 16.8 26.6 Investment and other income, net (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (1.3 ) (1.6 ) Earnings before income taxes 9.7 24.0 15.5 47.1 Income tax expense 2.6 9.3 5.6 16.5 Net earnings $ 7.1 $ 14.7 $ 9.9 $ 30.6 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.29 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.29 $ 0.89 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34.0 34.2 34.0 34.1 Diluted 34.2 34.3 34.0 34.2 Additional information: Gross margin (1) 46.3 % 38.1 % 43.5 % 38.0 % SG&A as a % of total net sales (1) 29.7 % 23.6 % 28.1 % 23.2 % Operating margin 7.3 % 16.4 % 4.5 % 10.5 % Effective tax rate 26.8 % 38.8 % 36.1 % 35.0 %

__________ (1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 SG&A Income

(loss)

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings

(loss) Net

earnings

(loss)

per diluted

share (1) SG&A Income

(loss)

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings

(loss) Net

earnings

(loss)

per diluted

share (1) GAAP basis measures $ 62.2 $ 15.2 7.3 % 7.1 $ 0.21 $ 192.0 $ 31.0 4.5 % $ 9.9 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net — 7.0 3.3 % 5.2 0.15 — 35.2 5.1 % 25.7 0.75 Share-based compensation expense (4.4 ) 4.4 2.1 % 3.2 0.09 (9.8 ) 9.8 1.4 % 8.0 0.24 LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation (5.8 ) 5.8 2.8 % 4.2 0.12 (18.1 ) 18.1 2.6 % 13.2 0.39 Non-income tax expense (2.7 ) 2.7 1.3 % 2.0 0.06 (2.7 ) 2.7 0.4 % 2.0 0.06 COVID-19 sales surcharges and related expenses 0.2 (1.0 ) (0.5 %) (0.8 ) (0.02 ) 0.3 0.9 0.1 % 0.6 0.02 Accelerated rent expense (0.2 ) 1.3 0.6 % 1.0 0.03 (0.3 ) 1.9 0.3 % 1.4 0.04 Gain on debt extinguishment (2) — — — — — — — — (1.7 ) (0.05 ) eBrevia contingent consideration 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.2 %) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) 0.8 (0.8 ) (0.1 %) (0.8 ) (0.02 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (12.5 ) 19.8 9.4 % 14.4 0.42 (29.8 ) 67.8 9.8 % 48.4 1.42 Non-GAAP measures $ 49.7 $ 35.0 16.7 % $ 21.5 $ 0.63 $ 162.2 $ 98.8 14.3 % $ 58.3 $ 1.71 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 SG&A Income

(loss)

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings

(loss) Net

earnings

(loss)

per diluted

share (1) SG&A Income

(loss)

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings

(loss) Net

earnings

(loss)

per diluted

share (1) GAAP basis measures $ 46.2 $ 32.1 16.4 % $ 14.7 $ 0.43 $ 159.0 $ 72.1 10.5 % $ 30.6 $ 0.89 Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of building — (19.2 ) (9.8 %) (14.3 ) (0.41 ) — (19.2 ) (2.8 %) (14.3 ) (0.41 ) Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net — 2.8 1.4 % 2.0 0.06 — 8.7 1.3 % 6.5 0.19 Share-based compensation expense (2.6 ) 2.6 1.3 % 1.9 0.05 (7.7 ) 7.7 1.1 % 5.7 0.17 Loss on sale of Language Solutions business — — — — — — 2.8 0.4 % 2.1 0.06 Investor-related expenses — — — — — (1.5 ) 1.5 0.2 % 1.1 0.03 Spin-off related transaction expenses — — — — — (0.4 ) 0.4 0.1 % 0.3 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses (0.1 ) 0.1 0.1 % 0.1 — (0.1 ) 0.1 0.0 % 0.1 — Income tax adjustments — — — 0.2 — — — — 0.1 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments (2.7 ) (13.7 ) (7.0 %) (10.1 ) (0.30 ) (9.7 ) 2.0 0.3 % 1.6 0.05 Non-GAAP measures $ 43.5 $ 18.4 9.4 % $ 4.6 $ 0.13 $ 149.3 $ 74.1 10.8 % $ 32.2 $ 0.94

__________ (1) Net earnings per diluted share totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) Gain on debt extinguishment is recorded within interest expense, net in the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful because that information is an appropriate measure for evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to this indicator. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Capital Markets - Software Solutions Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management Investment Companies - Software Solutions Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management Corporate Consolidated For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 34.1 $ 96.1 $ 17.0 $ 62.3 $ — $ 209.5 Income (loss) from operations 2.1 37.2 (0.8 ) (0.9 ) (22.4 ) 15.2 Operating margin % 6.2 % 38.7 % (4.7 %) (1.4 %) nm 7.3 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net 0.2 2.5 2.2 0.2 1.9 7.0 Share-based compensation expense — — — — 4.4 4.4 LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation — — — — 5.8 5.8 Non-income tax expense 2.7 — — — — 2.7 COVID-19 related sales surcharges and expenses, net — (0.8 ) — (0.2 ) — (1.0 ) eBrevia contingent consideration — — — — (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Accelerated rent expense 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.3 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 3.3 2.3 2.3 0.1 11.8 19.8 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 5.4 $ 39.5 $ 1.5 $ (0.8 ) $ (10.6 ) $ 35.0 Non-GAAP operating margin % 15.8 % 41.1 % 8.8 % (1.3 %) nm 16.7 % Depreciation and amortization 3.2 3.6 2.9 2.8 0.1 12.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 43.1 $ 4.4 $ 2.0 $ (10.5 ) $ 47.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 25.2 % 44.8 % 25.9 % 3.2 % nm 22.7 % For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 31.5 $ 82.2 $ 15.1 $ 67.1 $ — $ 195.9 Income (loss) from operations 2.8 16.8 (1.7 ) 20.1 (5.9 ) 32.1 Operating margin % 8.9 % 20.4 % (11.3 %) 30.0 % nm 16.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Gain on sale of building — — — (19.2 ) — (19.2 ) Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net 0.3 1.6 — 0.2 0.7 2.8 Share-based compensation expense — — — — 2.6 2.6 Acquisition-related expenses — — — — 0.1 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 0.3 1.6 — (19.0 ) 3.4 (13.7 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 3.1 $ 18.4 $ (1.7 ) $ 1.1 $ (2.5 ) $ 18.4 Non-GAAP operating margin % 9.8 % 22.4 % (11.3 %) 1.6 % nm 9.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3.2 4.0 3.1 2.4 — 12.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.3 $ 22.4 $ 1.4 $ 3.5 $ (2.5 ) $ 31.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 20.0 % 27.3 % 9.3 % 5.2 % nm 15.9 %

