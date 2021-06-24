Deserve Deserves $50 Million Series B Funding

PALO ALTO — Deserve, a fintech company transforming credit cards into a software that lives on mobile, has raised a $50 million Series D funding round led by Mission Holdings, Mastercard and Ally Ventures with participation from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sallie Mae and other existing investors.

The funding will be instrumental in accelerating Deserve’s mission to modernize the credit card stack, and enable the industry to launch and scale credit card programs quickly via modern APIs. Deserve’s enhanced underwriting provides flexibility to partners that extends beyond FICO scores and leverages income and employment data to improve approval rates and credit performance.

“This investment validates the industry’s embrace of a digital-first approach,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, Deserve CEO and Co-Founder. “We have rebuilt the consumer’s entire credit card experience from the ground up, transforming the plastic credit card into software that delivers a superior digital experience and forever changes how we use credit cards to make payments, earn rewards and borrow money.”

Deserve’s state-of-the-art user experience includes instant issuance and wallet provisioning leveraging Mastercard technology to drive higher activation, usage and engagement. Deserve’s application of deep machine learning and AI across the cardholder lifecycle helps reduce churn while maximizing profitability for issuing partners.

Deserve also takes a tech first approach to its 24/7 omnichannel customer support to provide “single call resolution” to customer queries leading to high NPS scores and reduced delinquencies, disputes and chargebacks. The Deserve platform embraces industry leading compliance and infosec best practices to provide peace of mind to its partners. Deserve’s core services are modular in nature and are API and SDK enabled so they can be deeply embedded in a partner’s own core experience. The suite of powerful services is augmented by first-rate business analytics tools for portfolio management and much more.

Deserve is the first credit card-as-a-service software platform to leverage Mastercard’s Digital First Program for instant issuance/provisioning for credit with uncompromising security and provides a seamless digital experience. Deserve has reimagined the credit card application process with a Mobile-First approach allowing consumers to apply, activate and provision their card in digital wallets within minutes.

The Mobile-First platform will power mobile cards for major banks and FIs, Fintechs, Digital native co-brand partners and affinity groups to offer innovative and differentiated rewards beyond simple cashback, points and miles. For example, Deserve’s new partner BlockFi offers rewards in cryptocurrency and Seneca Women is rewarding consumers for supporting women owned businesses.

Sallie Mae, BlockFi, OppFi, Seneca Women, Notre Dame cards, and others are using Deserve’s modern platform to offer an embedded and seamless credit card experience to customers and members.