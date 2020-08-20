Denodo is Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Analyst firm positions data virtualization Company as a Leader for the first time based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the Company as a “Leader” in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. The report stated, “The data integration tools market is seeing renewed momentum driven by urgent requirements for hybrid/multicloud data management, augmented data integration and data fabric designs.”

The complete and complementary Magic Quadrant report, published on August 18, 2020 and authored by Ehtisham Zaidi et al., is available at https://www.denodo.com/en/2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-data-integration-tools.

Referencing a recent Gartner survey, the report stated that in 2020, “traditional data integration has shifted from being solely focused on bulk/batch dominance for delivery in the market.” Additionally, “the telling metric for this year is that more than 50% of the surveyed organizations stated that they need their data integration tool to support ‘seamless combination of and switching between these different data delivery styles.’”

Denodo’s customers have primarily used the data virtualization style of integration to rapidly deliver the integrated data to their business users without having to replicate the data, which slows down data delivery. Innovative capabilities introduced in latest release of the Denodo Platform – version 8.0 – such as hybrid/multicloud integration, data science automation using AI/ML, API/microservices enhancements, and hyper performance elevate the use of the data virtualization platform for advanced logical data fabric architectures.

“We believe that Denodo’s placement in the Leaders quadrant confirms the importance of data virtualization as a modern data integration style. More importantly, we believe it mirrors how Denodo customers are seeing tremendous value in our innovations in the areas of machine learning enabled data catalog, smart query acceleration, and automated infrastructure management for hybrid and multicloud scenarios,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “Our latest release of the Denodo Platform enables the logical data fabric architecture by including a new and redesigned web-based user interface, single sign-on integration, query acceleration using pre-calculated summaries, support for GraphQL, and many more.”

To learn what Denodo customers are saying about their experience with the Denodo Platform, check out Gartner Peer Insights.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

