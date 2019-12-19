Denodo Announces Winners of Second Annual Data Innovation Award During Datafest 2019

Several hundred attendees name Illumina the winner while Autodesk and GE Capital capture the finalist awards

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced record attendance at its recent yearly user conference Datafest held in New York. With a focus on machine learning, cloud and advanced analytics, the fourth annual conference attracted more than 600 physical and online attendees, including Denodo customers, partners and analysts. Sessions featured actionable insight from renowned analysts such as Brian Hopkins and Michele Goetz, customers such as Autodesk, Logitech, Prologis, Illumina, AXA XL and GE Capital, and partners such as SimplicityBI, Tableau, UST- Global, HCL, Wipro and Prolifics.

All of the session presentations are now available for on-demand viewing, here.

Attendees of the event once again voted on what they deemed to be the most impactful use of Denodo’s data virtualization solution and chose Illumina, one of the most innovative gene sequencing and array technology providers in the world. The Company was bestowed the top award by showcasing how they are leveraging a variable schema model and data virtualization to develop the factory of the future.

“I am thrilled to receive this award from Denodo and for being recognized for our efforts,” said Mike Sofen, Enterprise Data Architect at Illumina. “To remain the global leader in genomics, it’s vital that we achieve near real-time insights from data sourced across all facets of our business. We selected the Denodo Platform because it was the clear leader in the data virtualization market, and it is becoming central to our ongoing success.”

Participants also recognized finalists Autodesk, one of world’s best 3D CAD designers, after hearing about their successful cloud migration journey using data virtualization and GE Capital, for evolving their next generation data lake architecture with data virtualization. All nominations were evaluated by some of the best minds and subject matter experts in data management, based on criteria such as business impact, technical impact, and return on investment.

“Our deepest congratulations to Illumina, Autodesk and GE Capital for sharing their high impact success stories and for leveraging data virtualization to derive such impressive business outcomes,” said Ravi Shankar, chief marketing officer at Denodo. “Customers success is an integral part of our success and the peer-reviewed Data Innovation Award is just one way to celebrate their achievements. As we continue to evolve our platform to help our customers solve their mission critical problems, we look forward to celebrating many more of our worldwide customer’s achievements.”

