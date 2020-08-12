DemandJump Named to Inc. 5000

DemandJump Ranks No. 219 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of Nearly 2000 Percent

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine today ranked DemandJump #219 on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Christopher Day, CEO of DemandJump, said “We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our incredible customers that are intensely focused on revenue acceleration. It is quite an honor to be among the best of the best in the nation and a tribute to the hard work of everyone in the DemandJump family.”

Day further commented, “Companies are realizing, now more than ever, that using silo-based tools and spreadsheets impairs their market share and revenue growth. Aligning to actual customer behavior and real attribution for every action is the path to success.”

DemandJump’s Customer Behavior and Attribution Platform enables customers to see if every marketing action - including campaigns, content, keywords and organic search terms - are driving pipeline and revenue. The platform then analyzes the data to provide marketers with which actions they should take moving forward - creating a roadmap of what should be done next across all marketing channels.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About DemandJump Inc.

DemandJump is the world’s #1 Customer Behavior and Attribution Platform. DemandJump combines your data with data beyond your view to provide a roadmap of what should be done next across all your marketing channels. Customers are empowered by knowing what content to write, what keywords to include, which websites to target, what videos to produce and much more. DemandJump assembles the world’s data, creates networks of customer behavior around any topic important to you, and then ranks everything in order of the most important to inform what actions to take next.

Drew Detzler

ddetzler@demandjump.com

317-993-3620