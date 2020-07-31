Demand for Connectivity Drives Expansion of Fiber Networks in Tennessee

Zayo builds out communication infrastructure across the state

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has significantly expanded its infrastructure across Tennessee, increasing its fiber network footprint by nearly 50 percent over the past two years. Zayo has also invested in expanding its connections to buildings and data centers in Tennessee cities, bringing expanded high capacity connectivity to public and private sector customers, including carriers, content providers, education, healthcare and data-driven enterprises.

In the metro Nashville area, Zayo recently completed 340 miles of new fiber network that supports mobile infrastructure and enterprise connectivity for multiple customers. As part of the project, hundreds of buildings have been brought on-net to support growing demand. Nashville has one of the strongest metro economies in the country, driven by corporate expansions and a diverse base of businesses, including tech, financial and professional services, healthcare, and education. A leading Nashville-based health system recently selected Zayo for a dark fiber ring to connect the central campus with its satellite facilities.

Zayo is also completing and lighting a new long haul fiber route from Nashville north to Kentucky and up to Chicago. This unique, 100G route will complement Zayo’s two other routes out of Nashville, connecting the city with major commercial and financial centers across the country. Zayo also recently deployed a coherent wavelength system over its fiber route from Nashville to Dallas via Memphis.

In Nashville and Memphis, Zayo will enable high-speed connectivity for two large school districts through partnership with a Tennessee-based technology provider. The districts are funding the upgrades through E-rate, a federal program that subsidizes internet infrastructure for schools and libraries.

Additionally, Zayo has finalized an agreement with SH Data Technologies to bring connectivity to its new data center in Knoxville, TN. The diverse, high-performance fiber ring enables local enterprise connectivity including long haul and IP capabilities. The home of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s business base includes media, research and healthcare. Zayo has also completed a mobile infrastructure network in Chattanooga, which is leverageable for multiple enterprise applications, including by the city's two largest industries, healthcare and retail trade.

“The quality, density and diversity of our network provide a significant advantage for our Tennessee customers,” said Jack Waters, president, Zayo Networks and COO. “Our continued expansion underscores our commitment to the state and to the businesses and organizations that are fueling impressive growth and innovation.”

