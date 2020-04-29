Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on all outstanding shares of the Company. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company for enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.5 million small business customers access a wide range of products and services from Deluxe, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and payroll services, along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,000 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, fraud prevention and profitability solutions, as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

Edward A. Merritt

VP of Corporate Finance, Treasurer

(651) 787-1068

ed.merritt@deluxe.com