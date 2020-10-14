BusinessWire

Deluxe Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Release Information

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Deluxe Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Release Information

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, will report 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-615-247-0252 (access code 1836019). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.deluxe.com/investor. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8 p.m. ET through midnight on November 13, 2020 by dialing 1-404-537-3406 (access code 1836019).


About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.


Contacts

Jane Elliott, Chief Communications and HR Officer
770-833-3500
investorrelations@Deluxe.com

Cam Potts, VP, Communications
651-233-7735
Cameron.Potts@Deluxe.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Admiral Group Extends Guidewire Relationship to Support Digital Engagement With Customers and Producers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Motor insurer deploys Guidewire digital applications to enhance operational efficiency and improve business agility
CARDIFF, Wales & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Admiral Group plc, one of the largest motor insurance providers in the UK, and Guidewire Soft…
BusinessWire

Top Global Bank Selects Verint to Provide Enterprise Solution for Fraud and Security Investigations

Posted on Author Business Wire

Solution Standardized across Thousands of Retail Branches and ATMs to Help Modernize Operations
MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ActionableIntelligence–Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced one of wor…
BusinessWire

BrainChip Inc and Magik Eye Inc. Partner to Combine Best of AI with 3D Sensing for Total 3D Vision Solution

Posted on Author Business Wire

Companies to jointly pursue market opportunities using BrainChip AI processor and MagikEye 3D image sensor technology
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technol…