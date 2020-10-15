DeltaTrak’s New Two Channel Real-Time Logger Simultaneously Monitors Temperature of Supply Air in Front and Back of Ocean Containers

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coldchain--DeltaTrak® introduces its new FlashLink RTL Prime 3G-2T In-Transit Logger at PMA Fresh Summit, Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect, and Asia Fruit Logistica.

FlashLink RTL Prime 3G-2T In-Transit Logger, Model 22367, is the first of its kind. With its unique 15m/50ft external and internal sensor combination, one logger can monitor supply air temperature in real-time, while also recording temperature at the back of the container. Additionally, this unit tracks location and light, automatically uploading information 24/7 to FlashTrak cloud service, which is accessible from any internet-enabled device. Both sets of temperature data and light readings are displayed in one graph, along with the shipping route and geofence alert notice when the ship arrives into port.

According to DeltaTrak President and CEO, Frederick Wu, “There’s no other real-time data logger on the market that offers this solution. It gives exporters the additional benefit of comparing real time supply air temperatures for the front and back of the container on a single graph from one logger. You can easily see if measurements are within a three-degree difference, and if your shipment was within proper contracted temperature limits. When there is a problem, this data is key evidence to expedite investigations for insurance claims. Comparing the supply air temperature to the carrier’s temperature data will help determine if cargo damage was caused due to reefer equipment performance or other possible issues, like air flow obstructions,” says Mr. Wu.

FlashLink RTL Prime 3G-2T features a light sensor which sends notifications whenever container doors are opened, alerting stakeholders to tampering or other unauthorized access. All FlashLink RTL models have on-board, fail-safe memory, which records data every 10 minutes. Backup downloadable PDF reports are available via a standard micro USB adapter cable. Access to data in the cloud gives exporters the visibility to make immediate decisions, assurance of HACCP/FSMA compliance and insurance claim protection.

