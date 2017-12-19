Delta to Launch San Jose-JFK Flight

Delta plans to launch a non-stop flight from San Jose to New York City’s JFK International Airport next June.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our Bay Area customers that nonstop service to New York City is important to them, and we’re pleased to offer this new daily flight starting next spring,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice President, Sales-West. “In addition to New York City access, this flight enables convenient connections to dozens of cities at our JFK hub to the Northeast and internationally.”

Delta will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the transcontinental flight, equipped with on-demand entertainment, power ports and in-flight Wi-Fi access at every seat. Delta will offer seating for 16 in First Class, 36 in Comfort+ and 108 in the main cabin.

The new flights will operate as follows:

San Jose, Calif. (SJC) – New York City (JFK)

​Date of First Flight ​Departs ​Arrives ​Frequency ​June 8 ​SJC at 10:35 p.m. ​JFK at 7:15 a.m. (next day) ​Daily

“New York remains the most sought-after destination for Silicon Valley business and leisure travelers, and we enthusiastically welcome Delta Air Lines’ plans to add a new nonstop flight to JFK,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “We thank Delta for their confidence and investment in Silicon Valley’s Airport and wish the airline much success of this SJC-JFK route.”

The service complements more than 20 Delta departures on an average day at San Jose to its hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, Seattle and Salt Lake City, offering customers easy one-stop connections to its global network of more than 300 destinations worldwide. It also complements nonstop Delta service between San Francisco International Airport and JFK.