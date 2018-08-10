Delta to Add San Jose-Detroit Flight

Delta plans to launch year-round service linking Silicon Valley and Detroit starting on Nov. 15. This route will provide the only nonstop service between Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

“This new nonstop Delta service connects the largest unserved markets from both Detroit and San Jose,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “Additionally, Detroit service provides San Jose customers with nonstop access to all seven Delta hubs, opening up more choice and more options for their travel.”

With more than 400 daily departures, Detroit is the primary connecting hub for San Jose customers to the U.S. Northeast and Europe.

The service will operate on the following schedule:

Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport – San Jose International Airport ​ Departs Arrives DTW at 8:20 a.m. SJC at 10:55 a.m. SJC at 11:45 a.m. DTW at 7:25 p.m.

“We’re delighted that Delta is growing rapidly in San Jose, and coming close on the heels of the airline’s recent expansion to New York’s JFK, this new nonstop service between SJC and Delta’s major hub in Detroit gives Silicon Valley passengers even more great travel options,” said Judy Ross, Assistant Director of Aviation, Mineta San Jose International Airport. “Thank you to Delta for continuing to invest in SJC.”

This service will operate on Delta’s 737-8001 aircraft, with seating for 16 in First Class, 36 in Delta Comfort+ and 108 in Main Cabin. Free in-flight streaming entertainment via Delta Studio and seatback screen, power ports and access to Wi-Fi are available at every seat.

Delta continues to invest in San Jose, increasing available seats by more than 130 percent since 2013 including new service to Seattle, Las Vegas, New York-JFK and now Detroit.

This November, Delta in partnership with Aeromexico, will offer 27 peak-day departures out of San Jose and will have First Class seating and access to Wi-Fi on every flight.