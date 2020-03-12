Delta Risk Releases Research Report on 2020 Endpoint Security Trends and Challenges

Most Organizations See Substantial Increase in Endpoint Security Risks in Past Year

Security and IT professionals are battling new and increasingly sophisticated threats to mobile devices, laptops, and other endpoint devices, but most aren't adequately prepared to face them, according to the 2020 Endpoint Security Report released today by Delta Risk, which offers SOC-as-a-Service and consulting services, including managed endpoint security.

The research was produced in coordination with Cybersecurity Insiders. Results are based on real-time feedback from IT and security professionals in the 400,000-member Information Security Community.

The 2020 Endpoint Security Report includes the latest endpoint security trends and data points to help IT and security professionals benchmark how their organization is doing. It also has insights into why and how organizations invest in endpoint security, and the security capabilities that they are prioritizing.

Among the findings, the survey results reveal that:

Most organizations are reporting an increase or significant increase in endpoint security risk (55 percent).

Only half of organizations (51 percent) are very confident or extremely confident in their organization’s endpoint security posture.

Less than half of organizations believe their current endpoint security posture can stop 75 percent of attacks or more.

“The 2020 Endpoint Security Report highlights the reality that security professionals are faced with increasing challenges protecting end users against new threats like fileless malware and evasive exploits,” said Holger Schulze, CEO, and Founder of Cybersecurity Insiders. “We are pleased to have Delta Risk as a partner in this important research to reveal the complexity of managing endpoint security risks in today's business environment.”

“The survey results illustrate that traditional endpoint solutions aren’t as effective against threats as they once were,” said Tempy Wright, Vice President of Marketing. “With malware and ransomware at an all-time high, and more organizations moving to a remote workforce model, protecting endpoint devices and detecting potential issues quickly is critical to prevent compromises and data breaches.”

Global security spending is forecast to reach $128 billion this year, according to IDC, with endpoint security investments accounting for nearly a quarter of that total, but more than 70 percent of breaches still originate on the endpoint. Managed endpoint security services make it simpler and faster to deploy and monitor new tools like next generation endpoint detection and response (EDR), particularly for small and mid-sized organizations or state and local governments with limited resources.

