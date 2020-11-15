Dell XPS 15 & 13 Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Dell Laptop Savings Tracked by Saver Trends

The top early Black Friday Dell XPS laptop deals for 2020, including FHD & 4K laptop savings
Best Dell XPS 13 & 15 Deals:
- Save up to $440 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops at Walmart - available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes
- Save up to $180 on the latest Dell XPS 13 & 15 laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes
- Save up to $350 on Dell XPS laptops at Dell.com - available in Dell XPS 13/15/17 with RAM expandable up to 32 GB, and 1 TB Solid-State Drive (SSD)
- Save up to $370 on Dell XPS 13 laptops at Walmart - available in Intel Core i3/ i5/ i7 processor
- Save up to $440 on Dell XPS 15 at Walmart - check live individual and bundle deals
Best Dell Laptop Deals:
- Save up to 64% on a wide range of Dell laptops at Walmart - check out the latest deals on Dell Inspiron 2-in-1s, touchscreen laptops & more
- Save up to 65% on Dell laptops at Amazon - choose from a wide range of Dell Inspiron laptops with Intel Core i3/ i5/ i7 processor and 14-inch 15-inch, and 17-inch wide screen
- Save up to $350 on Dell laptops at Dell.com - check the hottest deals on Inspiron 14/15/17, Dell G3 15, and XPS 13/15/17
Best Dell Deals:
- Save up to $370 on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors
- Save up to $180 off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Dell computers, laptops, monitors & accessories at Dell.com - choose the hottest deals on laptops, desktop computers, monitors, TVs, accessories, & more
Dell XPS is Dell’s line of laptops and two-in-one PCs designed for extreme performance. XPS stands for “Xtreme Performance System” so you can expect these computers to handle any task you throw its way. The Dell XPS laptop lineup consists of 13-inch and 15-inch laptops with either a standard HD display or an HD touchscreen display. Dell’s XPS laptops are premium laptops so you can expect to pay a higher price but get really powerful specs.
