DEFINITION 6 and The Savannah College of Art & Design Create a First-Class Virtual Graduation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) was not about to let the Class of 2020 graduate without a celebration they would never forget. Social distancing may have kept the class apart but they were determined to create a commencement event that would bring them all together.

SCAD enlisted the services of the digital marketing agency DEFINITION 6 to help realize their vision. DEFINITION 6 collaborated with the institution to rethink, reimagine and reinvent the traditional graduation ceremony. The goal was to create an event that was innovative and personal while highlighting their tremendous sense of community.

The DEFINITION 6 team delivered a custom-built, cutting-edge platform that gave every graduate, over 3,000 strong, a personalized experience. This one-of-a-kind offering gave students their very own, customizable yearbook page. Not only could they add content, but their friends and family could also gain access and upload even more personal touches. Each student also received their own video based on the yearbook pages that could be downloaded and shared.

And, when the main event arrived there was no shortage of special moments for every single senior. They were able to invite their family and friends to watch the ceremony on their very own commencement page. This fun-filled page included a live commenting feature and a “roll call” moment complete with confetti allowing them to celebrate their loved one’s milestone moment in real time.

76,000 assets were uploaded, 7,000 minutes were spent rendering video, more than 11,000 guests contributed to the content pages for each and every senior all adding up to...1 extraordinary, unforgettable, virtual event.

DEFINITION 6 is proud to partner with SCAD and wishes the Class of 2020 the best of everything in the future. Go Bees!

