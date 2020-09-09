defi SOLUTIONS and Experian Collaborate to Help Auto Lenders Make More Informed Lending Decisions

More than 100 automotive-specific attributes enable auto lenders to more accurately assess risk and borrowers to buy more cars

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS, a leading auto lending technology and services provider, today announced it has teamed with Experian® to bring Experian’s attributes, Premier AttributesSM, to automotive lenders. As part of the collaboration, lenders using defi SOLUTIONS’ loan origination systems will have access to more than 2,000 credit attributes, including over 100 that are specific to the automotive industry. Clients can optionally access Experian’s Attribute Management Studio, which provides the ability to define, code and manage attributes in-house. Using these attributes, lenders can develop a more complete understanding of an individual’s credit behavior, improve predictability and make smarter lending decisions.

Delivered through Experian’s Attribute Toolbox™, Premier Attributes enables lenders to make more informed credit decisions across the entire customer life cycle — opening the door for growth, reduced risk and improved customer loyalty. The tool aggregates the freshest credit data available, providing significant performance lift over decisioning models built using other credit attributes.

“Experian’s focus on the delivery of high-caliber, relevant data meshes perfectly with the now and future of defi SOLUTIONS,” said Charles Sutherland, chief strategy officer, defi SOLUTIONS. “We plan to continue working to not only increase the volume of information available to lenders, but also to develop services that further improve efficiency by enabling the lender to decide at what point the data is introduced into their decisions.”

“We are committed to providing lenders of all sizes with quality data-driven insights to more accurately predict credit risk and make sound lending decisions quickly — and that’s never been more evident than within the automotive industry,” said Robert Boxberger, Experian’s president of Decision Analytics. “Our Premier Attributes help open the door for lenders to assess risk with decision strategies and credit scores that ultimately improve their bottom line.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies of all types and sizes to allow lenders to focus and transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of originations, servicing, and analytics solutions together with technology-enabled processing services creates a flexible, configurable, and scalable platform that addresses lenders and borrowers ever-evolving needs. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS and the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.

