Venture Funding

Deepcell Closes $20 Million Series A

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

MOUNTAIN VIEW —  Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell classification and isolation for cell biology and translational research, has closed a Series A round with $20 million, led by Bow Capital and joined by Andreessen Horowitz, which led its $5 million seed round. The new funding will allow Deepcell to develop its microfluidics-based technology, continue building a cell morphology atlas of more than 400 million cells, and drive a hypothesis-free approach to cell classification and sorting.

Spun out of Stanford University in 2017, Deepcell is using deep learning and big data to classify and isolate individual cells from a sample. The technology combines advances in AI, cell capture, and single-cell analysis to sort cells based on detailed visual features, delivering novel insights through an unprecedented view of cell biology. The Deepcell platform maintains cell viability for downstream single-cell analysis and can be used to isolate virtually any type of cell — even those occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion — to offer access to rare cells and atypical cell states that will help advance precision medicine research.

Other investors in the funding round include 50Y, DCVC, Stanford University, and angel investors, including Google’s head of AI Jeff Dean.

“From its early days in my lab to its launch as a startup, the Deepcell technology has offered the exciting potential of characterizing, identifying, and sorting cells without perturbation,” said Euan Ashley, Professor at Stanford and co-founder of Deepcell. “Identifying and isolating cells on a spectrum, all the way down to ultra rare, harbors unprecedented potential for understanding single-cell biology and for advancing precision medicine.”

With its AI-powered approach, Deepcell’s technology is able to differentiate among cell types with greater accuracy than traditional cell isolation techniques that rely on antibody staining or similar methods. The company’s AI identifies cells based on infinitesimal morphological differences that may not be visible to the human eye, and continually improves through a closed-loop process in which results from each analysis are fed back into the AI to hone its performance.

Unlike other approaches, Deepcell’s technology was developed to isolate and collect label-free cells of any type, keeping the cell intact for downstream biological characterization. By targeting whole cells instead of cell-free DNA, the Deepcell technology gives users access to cell-specific information — a view of the cell’s full DNA, RNA, epigenetics, and protein contents — and the ability to understand cellular heterogeneity in rich detail.

“By taking cell morphology into the digital age, Deepcell has the potential to revolutionize the field, in a similar way that high-performance computing enabled dramatic advances in genomics and transcriptomics,” said Vijay Pande, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Maddison Masaeli, co-founder and CEO of Deepcell, said: “Cell morphology is a phenotype with a long history in clinical application that has to date been based on the eyes of a human expert. Deepcell is bringing this phenotype into modern use by adding scale, interpretability, and actionability, thanks to our innovations in AI, microfluidics, and multiomics.”

 

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
Venture Funding

Hover Adds $25 Million Series C

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

SAN FRANCISCO — HOVER, which lets users create 3D images of their homes for renovation projects from smartphone photos, announced a $25 million Series C funding round. The investment, which brings the company’s total funding raised to $87 million, was led by Menlo Ventures with participation from prior investors including GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Standard […]
Venture Funding

Honor Raises $42 Million in Series B

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  SAN FRANCISCO — Honor, a fast-growing company offering high-quality home care for older adults, has raised $42 million in Series B funding led by Thrive Capital. Additional investors include 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz, and Syno Capital. After announcing $20 million in funding in April of 2015, Honor launched service in the San Francisco Bay Area and […]
Venture Funding

Gritstone Oncology Completes $92.7 Million Series B

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  EMERYVILLE – Gritstone Oncology, a personalized cancer immunotherapy company,has completed a $92.7 million Series B preferred stock financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Gritstone’s tumor antigen identification platform and pipeline of personalized cancer immunotherapies. The company’s lead program, targeting tumor-specific neoantigens, is expected to enter clinical trials in mid-2018, initially in […]