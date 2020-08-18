Decibel Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer

On the heels of Series B funding, Lund leads customer delivery, operational execution and financial performance as Decibel scales and continues to innovate

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decibel, the leader in digital experience analytics, announced that Jason Lund joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as of July 1st. Lund brings more than 20 years of Silicon Valley expertise in emerging, rapid growth technologies, including customer experience and AI Software as a Service (SaaS), to Decibel. As COO, Lund’s goal is to continue building Decibel’s momentum—focusing on the right enterprise markets, growing its customer base and ensuring the business is sustainable in the long term. In addition to operational execution, Lund will manage Decibel’s fund-raising efforts and financial reporting.

Following the close of its Series B funding round in May and stellar Q2 customer momentum, Lund’s hire marks another strategic move in 2020 for the digital experience analytics company. Due to COVID-19, nearly all brand-to-consumer touchpoints have gone digital, forcing many enterprises to truly prioritize the optimization of mobile and web experiences. Lund recognizes this shift, and as part of his strategy, he intends to ensure Decibel’s team is equipped to provide incoming customers with what they need to achieve digital experience success. After spending more than two decades in Silicon Valley, Lund will relocate to Decibel’s London headquarters to work alongside CEO Ben Harris and CTO Tim de Paris.

Lund has a history of leading software companies to operational and financial success. As CFO at Conversica, an AI-driven digital customer acquisition and growth company, he led $70 million in financing rounds to support years of rapid growth. At DemandTec, Lund helped oversee an IPO (one of the first-ever SaaS IPOs), numerous acquisitions and, most notably, a $500 million sale of the company to IBM.

“There is a growing market need for digital experience analytics, and now is the perfect time to be joining Decibel given this market dynamic coupled with the company’s notable customer base and traction,” said Lund. “The intricacies of understanding customer behavior, especially online, have always intrigued me. I’m eager to dig deeper into that passion as COO at Decibel and work closely with the other members of the management team and Board to set and achieve long-term objectives, grow revenue in a sustainable way and ensure that customers find immense value in the company’s technology.”

“Jason’s appointment demonstrates our dedication to continuing financial and operational growth,” said Ben Harris, co-founder and CEO, Decibel. “Having such an experienced software executive on board will help us reach our innovation-driven objectives. On the heels of our latest investment round and continued customer success, Jason’s seasoned experience couldn’t come at a better time in our evolution as a company.”

About Decibel

Decibel is more than a digital experience analytics solution: it’s a group of passionate people seeking to create a world where every digital experience is effortless.

Working with leading companies like Lego, Adidas, and Sony, we’re building technology that plugs the critical knowledge gap in how companies measure the quality of online customer experiences.

Decibel’s technology crunches billions of datapoints to automatically identify poor experiences on websites and apps, and provides digital teams with the insights they need to optimize them.

The world’s leading companies harness Decibel for better conversions, more engagement, and increased customer loyalty across their digital offerings. Find out more at www.decibel.com.

