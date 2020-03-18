DealCloud Signs 100th Dispatch Client, Signaling Increasing Investment in Marketing and Communications Among Capital Markets Firms

Dispatch, DealCloud’s fully integrated email and web marketing platform, provides capital markets professionals with easy-to-use solutions for institutional relationship management

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DealCloud (an Intapp company), provider of a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management solution for capital markets firms, today announced that over 100 of its clients have purchased Dispatch, the firm’s marketing technology solution, signaling an increasing investment in marketing and communications among capital markets firms. Dispatch, which was formally introduced to clients in May 2019, centralizes a capital markets firm’s business development and marketing activities into one, unified platform and comes equipped with landing pages, custom web forms, as well as engagement (opens, clicks, etc.) analytics.

Dispatch is now being leveraged by DealCloud’s private equity, family office, fund of funds, investment banking, lending, placement agent, real estate, and venture capital clients. While each firm uses the marketing technology for their own unique purposes, they all have the ability to send and schedule deal announcements, press releases, industry coverage and analysis, newsletters, and many other communications from the DealCloud platform to their proprietary contacts.

“ With Dispatch, we have enabled firms of all shapes and sizes to track their marketing activity alongside business development, deal execution, and fundraising activities all through the DealCloud platform,” said Ben Harrison, Chief Revenue Officer at DealCloud. “ That level of transparency between the marketing function and the business development and deal execution functions simply didn’t exist, or operated inefficiently previously. Now, firms rely on our technology to create a single source of truth for all relationship intelligence, and given our clients’ satisfaction with the product, it seems to us that marketing is worthy of an investment across all firms.”

“ It was like night and day for our firm,” said James Brierley, Senior Business Analyst at Park Square, a leading, London-based private debt firm providing flexible financing to businesses in Europe and the U.S. “ Dispatch allowed us to link our marketing platform with our relationship and deal management system, which meant we finally achieved a single, firm-wide point of truth for all our communications. With Dispatch providing our employees with analytical insights across origination and fundraising, we are now better equipped on where to focus our time and energy in the most impactful way.”

Dealmakers, industry marketers, and investor relations professionals have long found it cumbersome to synthesize the relationship data housed in a CRM with the relationship data found in other, disconnected marketing platforms. Dispatch solves for this challenge by allowing dealmakers to view email campaign activity, performance metrics, and analytics within the DealCloud platform. This makes it easier than ever for teams of all sizes to gather a full and transparent view of market coverage efforts, and enables them to better understand the ROI they get from marketing activities.

To learn more about DealCloud Dispatch, click here. DealCloud will also be providing an overview of the solution during a webinar being held at 12:00pm EDT on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Click here to register for the webinar.

