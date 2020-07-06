DCP Midstream and Kairos Aerospace Launch Methane Management Initiative Driven by Emerging Technologies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) and Kairos Aerospace, Inc. announced a groundbreaking new methane management initiative across DCP’s portfolio of natural gas assets. The initiative will use Kairos’ sophisticated airborne methane monitoring techniques and advanced data analytics to digitally enable DCP’s goals of operational excellence and sustainability.

DCP began piloting Kairos technology in March 2019, and after careful analysis and testing, made the decision to comprehensively deploy Kairos systems across its operations in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado. Under this voluntary emission management program, Kairos will conduct a series of methane surveys over the largest geographic footprint ever executed in an industry-led initiative.

“ DCP is committed to constantly improving our environmental metrics and reducing our methane emissions is a critical component of our sustainability strategy,” said Wouter van Kempen, president, chairman, and CEO of DCP Midstream. “ By partnering with Kairos Aerospace, we will leverage their sophisticated airborne methane spectroscopy to conduct the largest industry-led methane survey. This new partnership allows us to further our industry leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.”

“ We’re excited to partner with DCP to ensure its customers can access affordable and reliable natural gas with the smallest possible environmental footprint,” said Kairos Aerospace CEO and Co-founder Steve Deiker. “ We are proud to partner with such a leader in sustainability and we look forward to the impact we will jointly make on DCP’s operational efficiency.”

As the anchor partner of this large survey, DCP has enabled Kairos to expand their coverage. DCP and Kairos hope that the accessibility of the technology to multiple states will help industry peers to detect, quantify, and reduce their methane emissions as well. As a result of the broad geographic scope of this study, data is available to all companies within the footprint of the survey who are interested in better understanding their emissions profile.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

About Kairos Aerospace

Founded in 2014 by Steve Deiker and Brian Jones, Kairos Aerospace provides large-scale, aerial monitoring of methane emissions. Kairos Aerospace completed the first-ever basin-wide aerial survey for methane detection in its 2019 survey of the Permian Basin. Kairos Aerospace’s mission is to improve operational excellence for the oil and gas industry with cost-effective, efficient methane reductions at scale. To learn more, visit kairosaerospace.com.

