Datto Receives Top Grades for the Fifth Year in a Row on the CRN Annual Report Card

Solution Providers Recognize Datto as a Top-Class Channel Provider of Data Protection and Managed Services Software

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it a winner of the 2020 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. One of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, the award recognizes Datto’s success in earning high solution provider satisfaction in the Data Protection Software and Managed Services Software: RMM/PSA categories.

Now in its 35th year, the CRN ARC Awards celebrate best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving channel growth and demonstrate outstanding channel performance. The submission process also provides the channel community with candid feedback from solution providers, which has proven essential in vendor product offering revamps, bolstering partner support programs, and improving partner communications with the goal to foster successful long-term relationships.

Datto’s innovative and integrated suite of services include business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) offerings, SaaS protection for Office 365 and G Suite, professional services automation (PSA), cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions, cloud-managed networking products, file protection and file sync and share solutions. Backed by Datto’s private cloud, all of Datto’s products are delivered through managed service providers to small and medium businesses.

“As a 100 percent MSP-focused company, Datto values the honest voices of the MSP community,” said Rob Rae, SVP, Business Development at Datto. “We are honored by the recognition and will continue to be committed to bringing best-in-class products that fuel the growth of our partners and the SMB clients they serve globally.”

More than 3,000 solution providers in North America were asked to participate in this year’s ARC Survey to rate their satisfaction with more than 60 vendor partners. Survey participants scored vendors in 24 major product categories, based on their performance across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. This invitation-only survey of each vendor’s top channel partners was conducted by The Channel Company’s research team.

“Developing a successful vendor-channel partner relationship is dependent on how well vendors can meet their channel partners’ expectations, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these vendors who go the extra mile to make sure they are delivering best-in-class products and program offerings to their channel partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s Annual Report Card not only offers tremendous insight into channel opinions of their vendor partners, but also provides vendors with actionable feedback that plays a pivotal role in shaping their channel strategy. Congratulations to the award winners and we look forward to honoring them at our XChange 2020 conference this August.”

Winners of the coveted 2020 CRN ARC Awards will be recognized in the ARC Winner’s Circle during The Channel Company’s XChange+ Virtual Experience taking place on August 20th. Additional coverage of the CRN 2020 ARC results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October 2020 issue of CRN Magazine.

