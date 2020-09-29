Datto Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Datto intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “MSP”.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities, William Blair, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse, Attn: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore.

Media Contact:

Shoba V. Lemoine

communications@datto.com

Investor Contact:

Kelsey Turcotte

kelsey@blueshirtgroup.com