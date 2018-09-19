Datrium Closes $60 Million Series D

SUNNYVALE — Datrium, which develops technology to unify cloud computing and data management, has closed an oversubscribed $60 million Series D round of funding. The round was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund, with participation from Icon Ventures, and existing investors NEA and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Michael Mullany of Icon Ventures will join the Datrium Board of Directors in conjunction with the financing.

“As a world leader in memory and storage technologies, we’re always looking for novel and innovative ways to advance datacenter technology,” said Shankar Chandran, senior vice president and managing director, Samsung Catalyst Fund. “At this unique moment in time—when data is powering the economy—cutting-edge infrastructure, like Datrium’s hybrid cloud platform, will help enterprises overcome major obstacles in data analysis and storage. We are excited to be an investor in their future.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Samsung and Icon Ventures to expand our technical and geographical momentum,” said Tim Page, CEO of Datrium. “Enterprises globally have the same problems in simplifying compute and data management across on-prem and cloud. Where SANs don’t even have a path to cloud, traditional HCI has too many tradeoffs for core datacenters – backup requires separate purchasing and administration, and cloud DR automation is seldom guaranteed. Larger enterprises are realizing that Datrium software offers them a simpler path.”

Recent Datrium achievements and innovations have included the industry’s highest-capacity workload performance benchmark against an on-prem DVX shared data pool; Cloud DVX, offering 2x – 10x lower AWS costs for cloud backup; and CloudShift, DR orchestration for on-prem and cloud for Datrium’s single data stack, enabling guarantees of DR readiness and instant-RTO workload restarts on-prem.