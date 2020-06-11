DataRobot to Host Inaugural AI Experience Worldwide Conference, “Accelerating the Impact of AI in Changing Times”

Two-day virtual event will feature keynote addresses from Free Solo’s Alex Honnold and Freakonomics author Stephen J. Dubner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, today announced its inaugural AI Experience Worldwide conference, “Accelerating the Impact of AI in Changing Times.” The event, which will be held virtually June 16-17, will feature presentations from Free Solo’s Alex Honnold, Freakonomics author Stephen J. Dubner, and MLB legend and ESPN commentator Orel Hershiser, among many others.

The conference will bring together thousands of DataRobot customers, prospects, partners, industry stakeholders, and other AI visionaries to discuss how organizations can apply AI technology in today’s rapidly changing times to enhance business resilience, reduce costs, improve customer service and retention, and bolster overall business performance.

The event, which is free to attend, will commence with a day of training sessions on June 16 that explore the latest AI techniques, how to build a business case around AI, and how to effectively use key components of DataRobot’s end-to-end platform, including data prep, automated machine learning, automated time series, and MLOps.

Day 2 of the conference will include presentations designed to inspire attendees to create AI strategies that push the boundaries of what’s possible even in today’s challenging business and economic climate. Highlights include:

Alex Honnold , renowned rock climber and star of the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo , will deliver the opening keynote address to empower audiences to think differently and tackle the unimaginable –learnings that are more important than ever as the industry and society navigate changing conditions.

, renowned rock climber and star of the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary , will deliver the opening keynote address to empower audiences to think differently and tackle the unimaginable –learnings that are more important than ever as the industry and society navigate changing conditions. Orel Hershiser , MLB legend, World Series MVP, and ESPN commentator, will join Fred Claire , former Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager, to discuss their journeys for building a winning team, with lessons applicable to any industry.

, MLB legend, World Series MVP, and ESPN commentator, will join , former Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager, to discuss their journeys for building a winning team, with lessons applicable to any industry. Frank Slootman , CEO of Snowflake, Mihir Shukla , CEO of Automation Anywhere, Andrea Gallego , Partner and CTO of BCG Gamma, and Hilarie Koplow-McAdams , former New Relic President, former Salesforce.com President, NEA Venture Partner, and DataRobot Board Member, will join forces during a panel discussion on leading technology companies in changing times.

, CEO of Snowflake, , CEO of Automation Anywhere, , Partner and CTO of BCG Gamma, and , former New Relic President, former Salesforce.com President, NEA Venture Partner, and DataRobot Board Member, will join forces during a panel discussion on leading technology companies in changing times. To wrap up the event, Freakonomics author Stephen J. Dubner will deliver the closing keynote address, providing attendees with insight into how to think more creatively and solve problems in new and different ways.

“In today’s rapidly changing climate, businesses need predictive insights and automation more than ever before to steer intelligent, trusted, and swift decision-making and maximize operational productivity and efficiency,” said Dan Wright, President and Chief Operating Officer, DataRobot. “Our virtual conference is designed to empower customers and prospects to create and refine AI strategies that unlock unprecedented business value and enable them to win in the market. Through presentations from our team of AI experts, as well as insights from top enterprises and thought leaders, our hope is that participants will come away feeling inspired to transform their businesses using AI.”

To register for DataRobot’s virtual conference or learn more about the event, visit the AI Experience Worldwide website.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.

With a singular focus on AI since its inception, DataRobot has a proven track record of delivering AI with ROI. DataRobot has offices across the globe and $431 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ Growth. For more information, visit https://www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

DataRobot:

Libby Botsford

Communications Manager

datarobot@v2comms.com

1-617-765-4500