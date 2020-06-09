DataRobot Acquires Boston Consulting Group’s SOURCE AI Technology, Kicking Off Industry-First Strategic Partnership

BCG and DataRobot Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Solutions for AI Deployments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and DataRobot today announced that DataRobot has acquired BCG’s SOURCE AI technology and that both organizations have entered into a strategic partnership. This relationship between a global consulting firm and an artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider is an industry first that combines proprietary IP with leading consulting services, thus providing both the human expertise and the technical know-how needed to deliver optimal, continuous value from AI.

As organizations around the world increasingly deploy AI to steer decision making and bolster business performance, many struggle to deploy and manage models in production and derive value. In fact, a survey conducted by BCG and MIT Sloan Management Review found that seven out of ten companies report minimal or no impact from AI deployments. To address this, AI platforms that allow organizations to build, deploy, monitor, and manage machine-learning models are proving critical.

“In today’s world, AI is a critical and strategic business opportunity. Companies that remain resilient and competitive must have the ability to successfully build and manage machine learning models,” says Sylvain Duranton, a BCG managing director and senior partner and the global leader of BCG GAMMA, BCG’s data science division. “BCG is thrilled to partner with DataRobot given our shared vision for making AI a reality for more organizations.”

SOURCE AI was founded to help data scientists write code in unrestricted ways and to allow organizations to build industrial-grade AI solutions. The BCG GAMMA team recently developed a solution, Lighthouse by BCG, for decision support and scenario planning during the COVID-19 pandemic built on SOURCE AI. DataRobot will leverage SOURCE AI functionality to continue delivering a best-in-class experience, allowing advanced data scientists to use DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform for model experimentation and training as well as production model management and deployment.

“We’re excited to team up with BCG’s world-renowned data scientists and consultants to help organizations drive greater value from their AI projects and realize the full potential of AI,” says Jeremy Achin, the CEO and a cofounder of DataRobot. “We’ve been impressed with what the SOURCE AI team has been able to achieve and look forward to tapping their expertise to further innovate at DataRobot.”

The BCG and DataRobot strategic partnership will combine the leading, end-to-end enterprise AI platform and world-class domain experts. The collective expertise of the top data scientists in the world will help customers accelerate adoption and time to value for their AI deployments. Additionally, BCG and DataRobot will codevelop industry specific applications, making it easier to adopt AI at scale.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization—regardless of size, industry, or resources—to drive better business outcomes with AI.

With a singular focus on AI since its inception, DataRobot has a proven track record of delivering AI with ROI. DataRobot has offices across the globe and $431 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ Growth. For more information, visit https://www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

