Datadog Releases Error Tracking to Aggregate, Triage and Prioritize Frontend Application Errors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of Error Tracking, a new product that automatically gathers application errors in realtime and intelligently aggregates them into actionable issues for engineering teams.

A single issue within an application can cause hundreds to thousands of errors due to events generated for every user session, code version, service, error type, SDK or other environmental detail affected by the issue. This overwhelming error volume can require several hours of manual analysis to identify underlying problems before an engineering team can triage the most critical issues, investigate and then resolve these errors. Datadog Error Tracking streamlines the troubleshooting effort by intelligently grouping individual application errors which are interrelated into a small set of issues. Engineering teams can then work off of this short list to determine the root cause and rapidly resolve the problem.

“In modern applications, the amount of errors can increase rapidly as we serve more users, make frontend code logic more complex with Single Page Applications, and increasingly rely on microservices and elastic infrastructure. Application engineers need a solution to prioritize issues in fast moving situations that impact customer experience and revenues,” said Renaud Boutet, Vice President, Product at Datadog. “Datadog Error Tracking automatically processes the data that is already available within our platform to provide engineers the insight that they need to resolve issues quickly and efficiently.”

Datadog Error Tracking will enable teams to clearly identify similar errors and view contextual data needed for resolution in a single platform. Key features include:

Automatic Error Extraction: Errors are automatically extracted for existing users of Datadog RUM without the need to install a new SDK or write new code.

Errors view: A simplified search function and visualization tool using tags and facets to group errors into related issues, as well as when an issue was first and last seen, to help teams prioritize their troubleshooting.

Unminified stack traces: Access to unminified source-code, so teams can pinpoint the cause of the error from the stack trace.

Seamless developer experience: Functions within existing CI/CD workflows using the Datadog CLI. This enables application developers to track their releases and link the associated source code with error-events generated by each release.

Correlation across RUM sessions: Valuable data including session ID, view ID, URL, browser, location, OS, are automatically correlated with the error so teams can triage and resolve frontend application errors.

Datadog Error Tracking is now generally available within the Datadog platform and included for all RUM customers at no additional charge. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/error-tracking

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

