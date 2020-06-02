Datadog Is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the company has been named a Customers’ Choice in the May 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using Datadog’s products among other vendors. As of June 2, 2020, Datadog scored an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 from 92 verified IT customers who provided their reviews on Gartner Peer Insights.

“Datadog was built to solve our customers’ problems, namely application and service issues, by bringing together valuable monitoring insights from traditionally siloed data,” said Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “We are proud of this distinction and will continue to be focused on providing best in class solutions for observability into cloud environments.”

Customer quotes:

- "Datadog is a great product we are using as a DevOps, Dev, actually all of the teams using Datadog include managers. In one place we can monitor very easily the entire systems we have, it's available from anywhere, no need to install or prepare / maintain environments. Fast ramp up for new team members, we can have also logs, trace and web / API synthetic in the same place, amazing (to) have all in one." - Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry

- "Datadog has been a game changer in application and infrastructure monitoring as we've transitioned from a traditional on-premises infrastructure model to a digital cloud-based company. The data analytics and flexibility and rich feature set of Datadog and continuous product improvement has been key in being able to quickly adapt to new challenges with our AWS deployments. Datadog's culture of being customer focused is evident in how quickly our account team can take feedback directly to the product team." - Sr Engineer in the Miscellaneous Industry

- The UI is incredibly easy to use and intuitive making the product immediately helpful without a massive amount of on-boarding time. The integration with AWS and the other technologies we utilize are easy to setup and deploy. I love the ability to use the metrics function to build my monitor strings and/or export them to time-boards for easy dash boarding.” - Senior DevOps Engineer in the Services Industry

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Datadog

Datadog is the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

