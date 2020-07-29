Datadog Announces Support for Streaming Logs with Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced support for ingesting log data via Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, a solution from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that reliably loads streaming data into data lakes, data stores and analytics tools. Customers can now send logs from Amazon CloudWatch and other services to Datadog without setting up and managing log forwarders in their environment.

Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose receives logs from services such as Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) in one place, and routes them to third-party tools and systems. With support for Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Datadog allows customers to stream logs from AWS services to Datadog directly from the AWS Management Console and APIs. This new capability will enable analysis of AWS log data within Datadog by utilizing new and existing Log Management features, including:

● Real-time visibility with Live Tail and dynamic indexing based on easy-to-create filters with Datadog’s Logging without Limits™.

● Automatic parsing and enrichment with additional metadata.

● Log Analytics for high cardinality analysis and generated metrics for understanding long-term trends.

● Correlation of log data with metrics and traces from other parts of your infrastructure.

"Our customers rely on Datadog to help them understand the security, performance and availability of their cloud infrastructure,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. “With support for this new feature, customers can now send their AWS logs and telemetry to Datadog without setting up any additional infrastructure, which will make analysis and troubleshooting within Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform easier.”

“We are delighted about the capabilities this new integration with Datadog will offer customers,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Combined with Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Datadog’s log management offering can help customers gain a better understanding of the availability and security of their cloud infrastructure.”

Customers can start streaming their AWS logs to Datadog today by navigating to the AWS Management Console and setting up a new Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose Delivery stream.

For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/stream-logs-with-kinesis-firehose-and-datadog/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

