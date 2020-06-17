Datadog Announces Integration with Amazon Elastic File System for AWS Lambda

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced support for Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) for AWS Lambda on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This new integration is now available with the launch of Amazon EFS for AWS Lambda.

Datadog’s integration with Amazon EFS for AWS Lambda brings single-click correlation between AWS Lambda and the underlying Elastic File System. This allows developers to have visibility across the serverless components that power their business and troubleshoot potential issues quickly.

“Datadog is committed to delivering an end-to-end monitoring solution for environments adopting to evolving serverless use cases,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product & Community at Datadog. “Visibility into the health of Amazon EFS is critical for these newer serverless use cases. By combining this data with Datadog’s serverless monitoring, our customers are able to accelerate their adoption of serverless workflows with confidence.”

“We are excited to see Datadog integrating support for Amazon EFS for AWS Lambda into their serverless monitoring at launch,” said Adam Fergus, Manager, DevOps at Fiix. “We use Amazon EFS and AWS Lambda to help our customers plan and track their maintenance. Amazon EFS increases our development velocity by reducing operational overhead all while being completely embedded into Datadog’s end-to-end serverless observability.”

“We are delighted to see Datadog’s monitoring platform extend to support Amazon Elastic File System for AWS Lambda,” said Ajay Nair, Director of Product Management, AWS Lambda, at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “As our shared customers can take advantage of the new persistent file system functionality to enable new application patterns, they will do so with support in their preferred monitoring tool.”

Monitoring Amazon EFS for AWS Lambda is included as part of Datadog Serverless Monitoring, which provides engineering teams with end-to-end visibility across their serverless infrastructure by bringing together correlated metrics, traces, and logs. Developers now have access to enhanced tagging to slice and dice Lambda metrics by the mounted Elastic File System and a new default out-of-the-box EFS dashboard to monitor key metrics and computation costs.

For more information, and to start monitoring your serverless infrastructure with Datadog, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/dg/monitor/lambda/

About Datadog

Datadog is the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

