Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact “In Process” Status

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has achieved “In Process” status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace for moderate-impact SaaS. Datadog is currently working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration (GSA) FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to achieve FedRAMP Authorization status for Moderate Impact. This follows Datadog’s earlier FedRAMP Authorization for Low Impact SaaS workloads.

Datadog serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries. Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Impact “In Process”, and subsequently, Authorization, will allow U.S. federal government departments and agencies to adopt and use Datadog’s cloud platform to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, secure their infrastructure and applications, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. These capabilities are invaluable to federal, state, and local governments as they modernize their digital operations and bring their services to the public through the cloud.

“Datadog is committed to taking the first step in being recognized by the FedRAMP program so we can assist government agencies with their critical digital transformation projects,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. “We’re incredibly proud to be working with the VA and the FedRAMP PMO, and are eager to serve more public sector customers.”

In June 2020, Datadog announced it achieved FedRAMP Low Impact SaaS Authorization. Datadog also maintains active SOC 2 Type II compliance, provides HIPAA compliant log management, has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization’s information security standard 27001, as well as compliance with standards 27017 and 27018, and documents security controls on the Cloud Security Alliance’s Security, Trust & Assurance Registry.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

