Data Specialties Inc. Continues to Ensure Data Center Uptime and Power Readiness During Record California Wildfires and Heat Emergencies

DSI helps data center owner/operators prepare for electrical system outages in the midst of brownouts and rolling blackouts during California’s current heat emergency

BUENA PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leader in data center design-build, today announced its Power Readiness Service is available to help data center owners and operators. This service enables an understanding of data center electrical systems, electric loads and backup power supplies, and offers implementation of updated systems to mitigate risk from disasters like wildfires and power outages.

Prompted by a severe heat wave and several significant wildfires across the state, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued several emergency notices, including the latest Stage 2 emergency on September 6. They’re also issuing Flex Alerts calling for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity to avoid a Stage 3 emergency and rolling blackouts. Both PG&E and Southern California Edison, the state’s two biggest power utilities, warn of rotating outages if conditions and temperatures worsen, including public safety power shutoffs to prevent fires, when weather conditions require. DSI’s power readiness service produces a picture of your data center’s existing backup power system, identifies gaps, and provides recommendations on how to ensure your data center is prepared to deal with power emergencies.

With the Uptime Institute reporting that most data centers were caught unprepared to deal with the pandemic, and with their recognition of how wildfires are directly impacting data centers located near fires or in evacuation zones or near enough to deal with potential smoke and ash infiltration, owners and operators need to focus on complete disaster preparedness and business continuity plans. And a key part of that is managing power—there are significant risks of losing power for any data center, making it imperative to have the proper uninterruptible power equipment to handle the unique energy loads of each data center. DSI’s Power Checkup Service is designed to gather information from a comprehensive assessment of your electrical system and identify critical electrical loads requiring protection as well as the equipment you need to protect your data center and your business. In addition to an assessment and analysis, DSI offers implementation of updated power and backup supply services for data centers of all sizes to be ready to deal with this heat emergency.

“The unprecedented number of wildfires and more rolling outages than we’ve seen in almost 20 years, have a significant impact on businesses and their data centers,” says Phil Rafferty, Co-Founder and President, DSI. “Our power readiness services are valuable for data centers to ensure they can meet these conditions head on and maintain mission critical uptime.”

