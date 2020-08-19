BusinessWire

Data Dimensions Announces CEO Transition

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Dimensions has announced that the company’s President and CEO, Jon Boumstein will be moving to a new role as Advisor to Data Dimensions Board of Directors. In his new role, Boumstein will also serve as an Executive Advisor to Thompson Street Capital Partners, Data Dimensions majority owner, assisting with strategic initiatives for both organizations.

Stepping into the role of President and CEO is Bryan Doyle. Bryan is currently the Chairman of the Data Dimensions Board of Directors and will retain that role going forward.

Data Dimensions is a leader in the P&C insurance, financial services and government industries, providing data and document management automation services to many of the nation’s largest insurers, mail order pharmacies, manufacturers and government agencies.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve Data Dimensions for the last 22 years in multiple leadership roles, and as the President and CEO since 2008.” said Boumstein. “It’s been an exciting ride watching our team grow the company from a small, family owned operation into the industry leader it is today. I am eager to continue to contribute to the company’s future growth in my new advisory role.”

“Data Dimensions is a leading-edge company filled with talented people whose reputation in the industry is unmatched,” says incoming President and CEO Bryan Doyle. “I’ve been proud to be connected to Data Dimensions through my role on the Board and I now look forward to becoming a full-time member of the team as we work together to bring Data Dimensions to the next level,” he added.

Bryan Doyle was President of the Hewitt Associates HR Business Process Outsourcing business and also served on its Board of Directors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, and an MBA, all from Loyola University of Chicago.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation, technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in the area of information management and business process automation, we provide a complete range of outsourcing and professional services including mailroom management; document conversion services; data capture with OCR/ICR technologies; physical records storage and electronic retrieval services through our state of the art Tier III data center.

To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com or call 1-800-782-2907.

Driven by people, powered by technology®


