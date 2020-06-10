Data Center Firm DataBridge Sites Expands into Philadelphia, Maryland, and Chicago

Cloud, Colocation, and Interconnection offered in Key Data Center Markets

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Three proven multi-tenant data centers have been brought together as a single-service entity by DataBridge Sites, offering cloud, colocation, and interconnection services. The three data center campuses are located in Silver Spring, Maryland, convenient to both the Washington DC and Baltimore markets; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, serving Philadelphia; and Aurora, Illinois, a proven data center destination near Chicago.

DataBridge Sites is a rebranding by 20-year old ESite Systems, which in 2019 purchased Maryland and Pennsylvania data centers that had been operated by former ownership under the Agile name. All three data centers have exceptional uptime records, well-established customer bases, and offer the range of services integral to true hybrid computing.

“Our portfolio of proven data centers offers colocation and cloud services as well as direct access to multiple public cloud providers and carrier hotels,” said Jim Weller, Chief Executive Officer, DataBridge Sites. “The company is geographically well-positioned to serve a broad range of industries, and we are seeing continued customer growth in Life Sciences, Health IT, Financial Services and Government, along with demand from compliance-minded organizations in other sectors.”

“Due to COVID-19, companies are transitioning even more aggressively to digital operations and the ability to always be available for their customers and employees is of even greater concern than ever before,” said Corey Blanton, Chief Operating Officer, DataBridge Sites. “In multiple markets our proven data centers protect our customers’ brands with an array of secure service options for both production and disaster recovery, easily facilitating their shift to hybrid infrastructure strategies.”

DataBridge Sites currently serves over 100 customers in Philadelphia, Maryland, and Chicago data centers offering more than 150,000 square feet of data center space, with more than 15 megawatts of available power.

For more information about DataBridge Sites call Corey Blanton at 443-677-4612, email sales@databridgesites.com or visit www.DataBridgeSites.com. Connect on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About DataBridge Sites

DataBridge Sites operates three state-of-art, purpose-built data centers that house mission-critical equipment and data for its customers. These facilities were designed to meet the uptime, high density power, cooling and bandwidth requirements of today’s demanding IT infrastructure requirements. DataBridge Sites has over 150,000 square feet of data center space available in locations that are approximately 30 miles outside of Baltimore, Washington DC, Chicago and Philadelphia. Each facility offers compliant colocation, cloud and disaster recovery services.

