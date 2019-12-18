Data and Logistics Expert Vicki O’Meara Joins Black & Veatch Board

Industry executive also brings strong foundation in environmental services and operations as company expands market reach

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dataanalytics--Reflecting the growing connection between data-driven decision making and infrastructure development and operations, Vicki O’Meara, Executive Chairman at AdSwerve, Inc., and former CEO of Analytics Pros, Inc., has been selected to join the Black & Veatch Board of Directors. A former U.S. Justice Department Assistant Attorney General and White House Fellow, O’Meara joins the Board having successfully developed and led organizations focused on client services, logistics, digital commerce and more.

“Vicki brings tremendous organizational skills and a strong orientation to energy, infrastructure and logistics that will help Black & Veatch forge our pathway in the decade ahead,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch. “This experience is complemented by a genuine passion for harnessing the power of digital technology to improve the environment and deliver the highest levels of safety in all that we do.”

O’Meara’s experience includes a range of roles, most recently as CEO of Analytics Pros, Inc., a digital analytics startup focused on helping clients extract value from “Big Data” applications. Under O’Meara’s leadership, the company provided strategy and implementation of digital analytics, analysis and optimization, search engine optimization (SEO) and sponsored search for leading technology and media companies.

“The shift to digital, data-driven infrastructure represents a key step in our ability to more effectively manage global resource challenges,” said O’Meara. “I am honored and delighted to join the board of Black & Veatch, a company that stands for service, integrity and safety while bringing cutting-edge infrastructure solutions that improve lives around the world.”

Among her career highlights, O’Meara served in several executive leadership roles with Pitney Bowes including as President of Pitney Bowes Services Solutions, a $1.7 billion organization, during a period of significant market disruption. As president she transformed the group to center on customer engagement and building a new service model centered on key industry verticals versus geography to drive retention and growth. Previously, she held leadership positions including General Counsel, Chief of Corporate Operations and President of U.S. Supply Chain Solutions with Ryder Systems, the global logistics firm.

O’Meara served four years with the U.S. Army, including as Lead Counsel on Environmental Litigation Matters, and held roles in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and later as Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice. She currently serves on the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Board.

O’Meara received a B.A. in Political Science from Cornell University; J.D. in Law from Northwestern University School of Law; and M.A. in Environmental Policy from George Washington University.

Pursuant to the Company’s bylaws, O’Meara will stand for election to a three-year Board term at Black & Veatch’s May 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

