Das Keyboard Launches Worldwide Ultimate Typing Championship in Celebration of 15th Birthday

Online Competition to find the Fastest Typist in the World Kicks off with a Prize Pool Containing $10,000 in Cash, Keyboards and Other Prizes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of its 15th birthday, Das Keyboard, the leader in high-end mechanical keyboards, today announced the launch of its second Ultimate Typing Championship competition to find the fastest and most talented typists across the globe.

The online typing competition will host thousands of talented typists over the age of 13 from around the world to compete for a chance to make history and be crowned the Ultimate Typing Champion. Contestants will race online using the TyprX competitive typing website to record their fastest words-per-minute (WPM) typing speeds. Twenty-five of the fastest typists in the world will be invited to compete in the live-streamed event on August 22nd. In addition to competing for speed, this year’s competition will contain unique challenges that will test a variety of typing skills and provide entertainment for viewers of all ages.

The Ultimate Typing Championship 2020 will be streamed live in front of thousands of online viewers across the world on Twitch Saturday, August 22nd at 12:00 pm CDT. All top twenty-five contenders will receive a Das Keyboard; the runner up will receive $500, and the winner will receive $5,000 and be crowned the Ultimate Typing Champion. Current sponsors of the event include the keyboard and key switch maker CHERRY MX, and the keyboard and keycap maker GMK, both of which are headquartered in Germany.

“ After 10 years and much anticipation, we’re thrilled to bring back the Ultimate Typing Championship. The event will give the competitive typing community, gamers, developers, professionals, tech enthusiasts, writers, and the younger generation something fun and unique to look forward to this summer,” said Daniel Guermeur, CEO of Metadot / Das Keyboard. “ We’re excited to further the world of competitive typing and provide the sport with a global platform that competitors and spectators can rally around as we crown the newest champion.”

Registration opens today, July 15, 2020, with qualifications beginning on August 3rd and running through August 9th, 2020. For up-to-date information about the Ultimate Typing Championship, key dates, leaderboards, sponsorships, and its history visit UltimateTypingChampionship.com.

