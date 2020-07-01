Dahua Technology Launches New Video Intercom Kit and Camera Kits for Simplified Installation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Security--Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced the launch of five new IP camera kits, a HDCVI camera kit, and a video intercom kit. These kits are designed to simplify installation by providing an out-of-the-box solution of compatible devices, as well as benefiting users with high-quality products at a cost-efficient price.

Well-suited for small to medium-sized businesses, Dahua’s all-in-one surveillance kits have a variety of configurations to meet the requirements of different budgets and applications. The new IP kits have four, eight, or sixteen channel variations. The most basic model includes four 4MP, 2.8mm mini eyeball cameras with Starlight technology, paired with a four-channel NVR. The eight-channel kits each include an eight-channel NVR, and have options for either six 4MP, 2.8mm mini eyeball cameras or six 4K, 2.8mm dome cameras with Starlight technology. For larger installations, Dahua offers two kits that each have a sixteen-channel NVR; camera choices are either twelve 4MP, 2.8mm mini eyeball cameras or twelve 4K, 2.8mm dome cameras. All cameras in the sixteen-channel kits incorporate Starlight technology for clear images in dark environments.

“After launching our first series of camera kits in 2018, we continued to think of ways we could provide additional value to our dealers and end users,” explained Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager at Dahua Technology USA. “The video intercom kit is an easy-to-use representation of our access control line. The HDCVI kit is a hybrid solution for customers who want to use legacy infrastructure; it has a four-channel HDCVI Penta-brid recorder along with four 2MP, 2.8mm mini eyeball cameras.”

The IP video intercom kit is a three-piece solution that includes a video doorbell, a 7-inch touchscreen monitor, and a standard switch with four Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports. In addition, a surface mounting kit is included with the package. The PoE switch powers the doorbell as well as the seven-inch, 1024*600, interior monitor, which has an 8GB SD card embedded for simple recording at the edge. The video doorbell has an attractive aluminum finish and is rated at IP65 and IK07. In addition, the intercom kit allows a user to expand up to twenty doorbells and ten monitors.

“Our kits take the guesswork out of whether one device will be compatible with the other and lets installers save valuable time on installation,” Hackenburg commented. “We continually strive toward solutions that maximize the time and money of our dealers and end-users.”

