D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Financial Advisor to Unified Patents, Inc. in Its Growth Investment from WestView Capital Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TheStrengthofAdvice--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as financial advisor to Unified Patents, Inc., the leading membership based organization devoted to deterring patent abuse, in securing a growth capital investment from WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies.

Since its founding in 2012, Unified has grown to over 250 members who range from small startups to some of the largest technology implementers in the world. The Company’s unique strategy of zone deterrence against patent abuse through data and analytics, while never incentivizing NPE activity, has resonated with many key participants in the technology community. Unified will continue to focus on these core values as the Company grows and diversifies into new areas for its members.

“The Unified Patents management team has delivered an outstanding track record of growth and innovation over the past several years,” said Derek Bell, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “With their partnership with WestView going forward, Unified Patents is poised to continue delivering an outstanding solution to the marketplace with the ability to accelerate investments across a number of important initiatives.”

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

